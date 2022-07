A new report on so-called green jobs which either directly or indirectly benefit the environment says Iowa is in an ideal position to succeed and grow in the green economy. Paula DiPerna, a consultant for WorkingNation, says 13,000 Iowans now work in the green economy and another 600,000 Iowans could be reskilled to join it. “Companies and employers that are working in the green economy are able and willing to pay higher wages for a particular skill set,” DiPerna says, “so people who are driving trucks now might be well advised to be looking at the greener businesses because those jobs may pay more.”

