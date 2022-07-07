ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-Double delight as Krawczyk and Skupski retain Wimbledon title

Reuters
 3 days ago


LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - American-British duo Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski clinched their second straight Wimbledon mixed doubles title on Thursday after sweeping aside Australia's Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur 6-4 6-3 on Centre Court.

The second seeds edged a close first set and stepped up their game in the second, roaring back from an early break down to win four consecutive games and wrap up victory in an hour and 27 minutes.

The Australian duo failed to get a foothold in the second set, with Krawczyk's left-handed serve and Skupski's deft play at the net causing them constant trouble.

Krawczyk and Skupski became the first pair to successfully defend the mixed doubles title at the All England Club since Czech brother-sister duo Cyril Suk and Helena Sukova in 1997.

"I was a little bit nervous starting off. But I got through that first service game pretty well, serving well, hit a few aces," Skupski, who came through a 26-point service game at 2-2 in the opener, told reporters.

"I think that was a very key point in the match to get through that game because if we go down a break there, it can be difficult to win that set. But we kept the momentum and we stayed in it."

It was the fourth mixed doubles Grand Slam crown for 28-year-old Krawczyk, who won all the majors except the Australian Open last year.

"I am speechless. This has been such a special moment. Two in a row at Wimbledon," she said.

Ebden has another shot at Wimbledon glory in the men's doubles final at the weekend after he and fellow Australian Max Purcell staged a dramatic comeback to beat Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

