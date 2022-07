Cade Cunningham can already see how Jaden Ivey will impact the Detroit Pistons once he suits up alongside him in the 2022-23 season. Speaking to reporters as the Las Vegas Summer League officially starts, Cunningham couldn’t help but rave about Ivey’s potential and how deadly the guard can be. The 2021 no. 1 overall pick highlighted Ivey’s speed as something that could definitely bring the Pistons’ play to another level.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO