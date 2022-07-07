Chill Out at These Ice Cream Shops

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Welcome to The Mark, Alexandria s premier apartment community. With incredible new renovations that are sure to impress, you ll find classic and modern studio, one- and two- and three-bedroom layouts to meet your needs. Spacious residences with ample storage are flooded with natural light. Beyond your door, an unmatched collection of amenities, including an expansive pool terrace, a grilling patio, a high-tech laundry lounge with Wi-Fi status updates, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with private studio. Step outside to find a wide variety of local shopping and transportation options at your fingertips, including Dash Bus stops, Van Dorn Metro Station, I-395 and I-495.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO