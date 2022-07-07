ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chill Out at These Ice Cream Shops

By Eliza Tebo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s face it—it’s hot out. A simple way to take the edge off is with a scoop (or heck, three) from any of the well-stocked ice cream shops around town. Give these ones a spin next time you need a cool-down:. Ice Cream Jubilee. Founded by...

Meet the brothers behind an Ashburn restaurant and gas station empire

It’s a name nearly every Ashburn resident will recognize immediately — Rubino. As in Rubino’s Pizzeria, the popular restaurant with two locations in Ashburn — in Ashburn Village and in the Broadlands. But the pizza joints are just scratching the surface of the small but growing...
ASHBURN, VA
2713 CHANBOURNE WAY, Vienna, Fairfax County, VA, 22181

**Open House Sunday, July 10th from 12 PM - 2 PM** Move-in ready townhome with tons of upgrades and 2 car garage! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout entire main and upper levels. Gourmet kitchen with Quartz countertops (2022), Stainless steel range, dishwasher, & microwave (2022), Stainless steel refrigerator (2020), & Kitchen cabinets and floors refinished (2022). Spacious & open main level with two-sided gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms including an owner's suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and full bath with separate shower/tub, plus vanity with 2 sinks. The finished lower level features a bedroom, full bath, and kitchenette. Entire home freshly painted (2022), Water heater (2022), Light fixtures and faucet fixtures (2022), Landscaping (2022), Roof (2020), Washer/Dryer (2019), AC (2018). Location can't be beat! Walkable to the Vienna Metro Station and public transit. Just off of 66 and quick access to Route 50 and 495 offers an easy commute to Washington, DC, Pentagon, Tysons, and surrounding areas! Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping options. Schedule your private showing today!
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Our Favorite Places for Breakfast and Brunch Around Georgetown

Our Washingtonian Recommends lists bring you the best places to eat, drink, and be entertained—all selected by Washingtonian editors. One of DC’s most famous neighborhoods is a prime place to breakfast or brunch before hitting the shops, waterfront, or the National Mall. Inexpensive to Moderate. 1422 Wisconsin Ave.,...
GEORGETOWN, DC
New details on Neighbors Sports Bar & Grill in Ashburn

It was just a month ago that The Burn told you about the Broadlands Sports Bar & Grill (better known as the Broadlands Pub) getting new owners, a new name and a new look. Now we have more details on the upcoming Neighbors Sports Bar & Grill. The new owners...
ASHBURN, VA
#Ice Creams#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Ice Cream Cone#Vegan#Food Stall Info#Milk Chocolate#Food Drink#Restaurants#Restaurant Info#These Ice Cream Shops#Dmv#Ballston Quarter Market#Homemade Ice Cream#Falls Church
Waterless Nail Salon Opening in Old Town

Varnish Lane is bringing waterless manicures and pedicures to Alexandria. The DC-based nail salon is opening at 415 King St., which was the home of the Irish Walk for 50 years before it closed in 2020. Varnish Lane was founded by mother-daughter duo Carrie and Lauren Dunne, who opened their...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
City of Alexandria birthday celebration postponed due to weather

Alexandria, VA (7News) — You'll have to wait a little longer to see the fireworks for the City of Alexandria's birthday celebration. On Saturday, Diane Ruggiero, the Deputy Director of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities for the City of Alexandria announced on 7News that the birthday and fireworks event was postponed until Sunday, July 10.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Suki Hana Now Open in Montgomery & Wheaton Malls

Suki Hana has opened up locations in both the Montgomery and Wheaton mall food courts, although the two locations appear to have completely different menus. The Montgomery Mall kiosk menu features sushi, rolls, salads, and bowls. Selections include Spicy Tuna Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Black Dragon Roll, Seaweed Salad, and Green Poke Bowl. The Wheaton Mall location features chicken, beef, and shrimp Teryaki platters, as well as fried dumplings and tempura.
WHEATON, MD
USA and Alexandria Birthday Celebration Moved To July 10

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Due to inclement weather, the City of Alexandria will celebrate its 273rd and the USA’s 246th birthday on Sunday, July 10, at Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison St.). Admission is free. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. Scheduled activities will go on as planned, including:
ALEXANDRIA, VA
100 S. Reynolds Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Welcome to The Mark, Alexandria s premier apartment community. With incredible new renovations that are sure to impress, you ll find classic and modern studio, one- and two- and three-bedroom layouts to meet your needs. Spacious residences with ample storage are flooded with natural light. Beyond your door, an unmatched collection of amenities, including an expansive pool terrace, a grilling patio, a high-tech laundry lounge with Wi-Fi status updates, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with private studio. Step outside to find a wide variety of local shopping and transportation options at your fingertips, including Dash Bus stops, Van Dorn Metro Station, I-395 and I-495.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
13 Delicious Fried Chicken Sandwiches to Try Around DC

Craving a delicious crispy chicken sandwich? Skip the chains and try one of our local favorites. 1308 G St., NW; 7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church; food truck locations. If you don’t think fried chicken belongs between two donuts, well, think again. Customers can build their own crispy chicken sandwiches on savory doughnuts—or cheddar biscuits and brioche buns—or go for house specialties like the Old Bay All Day. The bird bomb stars fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and sriracha mayo on an Old Bay doughnut.
RESTAURANTS
Beautiful Mural in Glover Park Gone

I always forget murals are not permanent. Hopefully another beauty comes to replace it but this one will be missed. Continuing Coverage of the Q Street Barbies Cont. – A Proposal and She said Yes!!. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:15pm. Thanks to the folks from the Q Street...
WASHINGTON, DC
7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WASHINGTON, DC
“Amazon grocery coming to Navy Yard”

Ed. Note: This space was formerly home to Oath Pizza. Thanks to Raymond for sending: “an Amazon grocery is coming next to Bethesda Bagels by Navy Yard Metro on M Street.”. “A new class B Full-Service Grocery store **with a Tasting Permit Endorsement selling beer and wine for off-premises consumption.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Rumi Life Coming to Wheaton Mall

Rumi Life is coming to Westfield Wheaton Mall. The name, Rumi, is intended to reflect the store’s goal to make your living space feel “roomy.” The store sells a variety of fashion accessories, home décor, stationary, and toys. There are Rumi locations in Hanover and Townson, MD, as well as Florida, New Jersey, and New York. No opening date for the Wheaton location has been announced.
WHEATON, MD
2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
Seven postal workers robbed in D.C. area over two days

A total of seven D.C. area postal workers have been robbed in the past week after another mail carrier was victimized on Thursday. This time it was in Bethesda when an armed suspect robbed a postal worker at gunpoint and stole a master key, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station.
BETHESDA, MD
28 Outdoor Adventures in the Mid-Atlantic

West Virginia’s New River Gorge may be the nation’s newest national park—designated in 2020—but it’s familiar territory for the three outfitters who run Adventures on the Gorge. They’ve been navigating its wild and churning waterways for more than 50 years. Whitewater newbies will appreciate gentle runs along the New River’s upper section, while mid-level rafters can ride the lower part, which has Class II to IV rapids.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Amazon opens latest cashierless grocery store

Northern Virginia now has five high-tech Amazon Fresh grocery stores. About a month after introducing new Amazon Fresh grocery locations in Manassas and Lorton, Va., Amazon has opened one in Arlington, Va. The company also operates Amazon Fresh stores in Franconia and Fairfax, Va. Amazon Fresh stores are designed from the ground up to offer a seamless shopping experience, with extra features for members of the Amazon Prime paid loyalty program.
LORTON, VA
Metro Announces New Target Date to Open Silver Line Extension

Officials have started running tests on the Silver Line, which will bring direct access to Dulles Airport and Loudoun County. Commuters may soon experience a semblance of relief from soaring gas prices by way of a long-awaited unveiling of the Metro’s Silver Line extension. Metro officials began test runs...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

