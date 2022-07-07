ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

How you can get free Krispy Kreme donuts for a year

By Izzy Karpinski
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KeXoD_0gY3iwCB00
(Getty Images)

(WXIN) — A trip to a Krispy Kreme store could end with a year’s worth of free doughnuts for thousands of lucky customers this month.

The doughnut chain is celebrating its 85th birthday by giving away birthday cards good for one dozen free Original Glazed® Doughnuts for a year. The promotion is good for one dozen free doughnuts a month through June of 2023.

The cards will be given to 8,500 guests each day from July 11-14. According to Krispy Kreme, the winning customers will be randomly selected at participating stores.

On Friday, July 15, anyone will be able to buy an Original Glazed dozen for just 85 cents with the purchase of a regularly priced dozen.

Customers must be at least 18 years old to win the year’s worth of doughnuts promotion.

A quick history lesson: Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph. According to Krispy Kreme’s Canadian website, Rudolph bought a recipe for raised yeast doughnuts from a French chef in New Orleans.

He began selling the doughnuts to grocery stores in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and people walking by asked if they could buy the treats hot and fresh. Rudolph obliged by cutting a hole in an outside wall of his bakery and selling his Krispy Kreme donuts directly to customers.

There are now more than 1,400 Krispy Kreme locations worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Harris twins captured, total bond amount between the two is $6.5M

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— When we aired our first Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment seven months ago, we showed you twin brothers, each wanted on six counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder. As of June 9, 2022, both brothers were captured after evading authorities for almost one year. Brothers Bobby and Dennis Harris were wanted by the Ouachita […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man accused of recording video of child in shower

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Caddo detectives arrested 36-year-old Andrew Campbell on Friday following an investigation prompted by a tip received by CPSO Youth...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNX 1070 News Radio

Subway is giving away 1M free subs: how to get one

Clear your lunch plans for July 12 -- Subway is holding a massive sandwich giveaway to celebrate new changes at restaurants across the country. For the first time in Subway's nearly 60-year history, the restaurant is significantly changing its menu and streamlining its ordering system to make things easier for guests.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Mashed

Wendy's Drive-Thru Employees Hate It When You Do This

All hail the fast-food drive-thru. Some days, it's where we get our coffee in the morning, our lunch while on a break at midday, and our pre-supper snack for the commute home. If time is super tight and you're in a major rush, you might want to hit up KFC and its fast lane. The fried chicken empire came out ahead of nine other fast-food outlets in the drive-thru wait time department, averaging 283.3 seconds — or just over four-and-a-half minutes — according to a study by SeeLevel HX. It could be argued that Chick-fil-A is worth waiting for, but the fried chicken giant came in last of the 10 fast-food brands surveyed (488.8 seconds, or just over eight minutes — ouch). McDonald's, the most popular fast-food chain in the country (per QSR Magazine) came in sixth (349.3 seconds) and Wendy's showed up at eighth (358.7 seconds).
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Food Drink#Canadian#French
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back $1 Menu Item Just in Time for Summer

McDonald's is showing it is feeling in the summer spirit just a bit with the return of a cheap treat to keep cool. This is only north of the border in Canada at the moment, but McDonald's is potentially expanding the return of the $1 vanilla soft serve cone to the menu.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant temporarily closed after inspector finds animal feces in food

A popular Texas pizza restaurant was just closed after a health inspector found animal feces in food that was to be served to customers. It can be hard to keep rodents, bugs, and other critters at bay when operating a restaurant. However, customers expect that when they purchase food from an eatery, the restaurant has taken all necessary steps to comply with health code regulations.
TEXAS STATE
Elite Daily

Krispy Kreme Wants To Give You Free Doughnuts For A Year To Celebrate Its B-Day

It’s Krispy Kreme’s 85th birthday, and the doughnut maker is celebrating by gifting 8,500 people a year’s worth of free doughnuts and 85-cent Original Glazed dozens. You read that right: From July 11 to 14, 8,500 lucky fans will have a chance at a year’s worth of free doughnuts. To keep the week-long celebrations going, enjoy a BOGO birthday deal with 85-cent dozens on July 15. Here’s how you can celebrate Krispy Kreme’s 85th birthday with sweet deals, because everyone is invited to this doughnut party one way or another.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
MyArkLaMiss

Not enough chicken leads to gunfire at anniversary party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis. Police say Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue. That’s when police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Replaces the Mexican Pizza With Something Weird

While they are now commonplace, partnerships between snack producers and fast food companies did not truly take off until Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos. The taco shell made of the same stuff as the cheesy, crunchy chips immediately amassed a cult following and set off a wave that continues to this day.
RESTAURANTS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

50K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy