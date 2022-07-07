ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Seahawks could take a downward swing this season

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks made some major changes over the offseason, parting ways with both their starting quarterback and captain of the defense. Seattle’s front office has denied a full rebuild is in place, opting for the softer term of “retooling” the roster.

Regardless of the semantics, many feel the Seahawks might struggle this year, especially in NFC West, where they finished dead last in 2021.

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports included the Seahawks in his list of five teams he expects to take a downward swing this season.

“The biggest reason for that is the massive drop-off in talent at quarterback,” Sullivan writes. “This offseason, Seattle traded away franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and now have a training camp battle looming between Drew Lock and Geno Smith. In their career starts, these quarterbacks are a combined 21-34, which pales in comparison to Wilson’s 104-53-1 career record in the regular season.”

“Because of the free fall at quarterback, Seattle isn’t expected to make much noise in 2022 and could be among the bottom third of the league,” Sullivan writes. “With Lock/Smith slotting in under center over Wilson, the Seahawks will also be a less entertaining watch on a weekly basis.”

Seahawks fans hope Sullivan and other analysts are wrong and somehow Seattle will come out on top riding the shoulders of whoever gets named the starting quarterback to start the year.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

