Wheaton, MN

$370K Verdict in Bee Libel Lawsuit

By Eugene Volokh
 3 days ago
A Traverse County jury made the award to Nancy and Keith Budke of Wheaton, Minn. The Budkes, in the bee business for more than 40 years, sold 75 Texas hives to Nick Olsen of Maple Lake. When Olsen got...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Beekeeper's Facebook rant costs him 370 thousand dollars

(Traverse County, MN) -- A Minnesota beekeeper's Facebook rant is costing a him 370-thousand dollars. A Traverse County jury awarded fellow beekeepers Nancy and Keith Budke the triple digit judgement recently after they determined that Nick Olsen had libeled them on social media. Olsen blamed the Budkes after bees he...
TRAVERSE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Assault suspect arrested after leading police on chase through northwestern Minnesota

STARBUCK, Minn. -- An assault suspect is in custody Saturday after allegedly stealing two cars and leading authorities on a chase through multiple northwestern Minnesota counties.The Starbuck Police Department says officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of an assault with a weapon at the Lakes Area Inn Hotel. Officers found a victim at the hotel severely wounded, and a medical helicopter later brought him to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment. The suspect, a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man, fled before police arrived at the hotel. When searching for him throughout Starbuck, which is located about about 129 miles northwest of Minneapolis, authorities learned of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect stole a truck with a boat trailer and drove northwest into Grant County, where he abandoned the vehicle in a cornfield before stealing another car in Elbow Lake. A witness saw this second car theft and followed the stolen vehicle north into Otter Tail County, where the suspect was apprehended. The suspect is currently in the Otter Tail County Jail pending several charges. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they've been formally charged. 
STARBUCK, MN
kmrskkok.com

Details emerge about Alexandria home explosion

Authorities are investigating a home explosion that injured a rural Alexandria man. On Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an explosion inside a residence near Alexandria. Authorities say the homeowner, a 62-year-old male, was the only occupant inside the home at the time, and reported he was injured by the explosion. He was treated at scene by first responders. He was then airlifted from the scene by Life Link III for treatment of his injuries. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping with the investigation.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities warn of ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate in northeast South Dakota

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in northeast South Dakota are asking for the public to be on alert for a “dangerous” escaped inmate. Elijah Hardhart escaped police custody Thursday, according to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office. He ran from the Roberts County Courthouse in Sisseton around 9:30 a.m.
lakesarearadio.net

Two Injured, One Ejected in Boating Accident on Rush Lake

PERHAM (KDLM) – Two people were injured in a boating accident on Rush Lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Rush Lake on Sunday, July 3 on a report of a boating accident. When officers arrived they located a male with a compound fractured ankle and a female with possible broken ribs.
PERHAM, MN
valleynewslive.com

Funnel cloud reported near Wahpeton Thursday afternoon

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A funnel cloud was spotted near Wahpeton on Thursday afternoon, and soon after, photos and videos from our Valley News Live viewers started pouring in. A video shared by Bruce Cossette estimates the storm was two or three miles west of Wahpeton. The funnel...
WAHPETON, ND
Washington, DC
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

