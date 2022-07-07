ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Kayla Clarke

Sarah Parlette

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.
ANN ARBOR, MI
See chalk artist David Zinn in action at Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town resident and world famous chalk artist David Zinn will be hosting a “Chalk the Walk” event at the Ann Arbor Art Fair this month. Fairgoers can enjoy seeing Zinn draw live and in person on Thursday, July 21 and Saturday, July 23 from 1-3 p.m. near the corner of Liberty and Fifth Ave. in front of the downtown post office.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alligator sighting closes Michigan nature center along Kalamazoo River

Multiple sightings of an alligator in the Kalamazoo River has prompted the closing of a popular nature center in Michigan. Albion College said on Saturday that the Whitehouse Nature Center, located on its campus, would be closed on Sunday due to the alligator reports. “Today, there were two independent sightings...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation seeks public input on park accessibility

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is looking for public input on how to enhance accessibility in the city’s parks and programs. Altura Solutions, LLC has been contracted to create the The City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Unit’s Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan. As part of its information gathering, the consultancy will be holding both virtual and in-person community workshops.
ANN ARBOR, MI

