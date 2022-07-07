Kayla Clarke

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town resident and world famous chalk artist David Zinn will be hosting a “Chalk the Walk” event at the Ann Arbor Art Fair this month. Fairgoers can enjoy seeing Zinn draw live and in person on Thursday, July 21 and Saturday, July 23 from 1-3 p.m. near the corner of Liberty and Fifth Ave. in front of the downtown post office.
A Holt man described winning a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery as “surreal”. Jamieson King, 43, matched the five white balls – 05-21-32-36-58 – in the August 4, 2021, drawing to win the $1 million prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Quality Dairy, located at 5010 Dunckel Road in Lansing.
Multiple sightings of an alligator in the Kalamazoo River has prompted the closing of a popular nature center in Michigan. Albion College said on Saturday that the Whitehouse Nature Center, located on its campus, would be closed on Sunday due to the alligator reports. “Today, there were two independent sightings...
ANN ARBOR – Dr. Rose B. Bellanca will continue to lead Washtenaw Community College (WCC) for the next three years. In late June, all seven members of the WCC Board of Trustees voted to extend Bellanca’s contract as President and CEO through 2025. Under her guidance in recent...
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has once again been downgraded to a “low” community COVID-19 level on Friday, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. The county was first at the lowest level in late June but quickly moved back up to the “medium” community level by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on June 30.
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is looking for public input on how to enhance accessibility in the city’s parks and programs. Altura Solutions, LLC has been contracted to create the The City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Unit’s Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan. As part of its information gathering, the consultancy will be holding both virtual and in-person community workshops.
DETROIT – There is nothing more chilling to come across a scanner than “officer down.” The worst was realized last week when a Detroit officer did not survive. Detroit Police Chief James White speaks about the worst part of being on the force and the shootings that are happening across the nation.
