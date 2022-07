The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. In the 26 years Frank A. Daniels Jr. was publisher of The News and Observer, he transformed the newspaper. It moved from one with clout to one that also had compassion and a spirit for innovation. He did not rest on a legacy he inherited. He made it the foundation to build an institution that worked to make Raleigh and North Carolina more inclusive, engaging and prosperous.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO