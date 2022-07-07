ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red flags missed: How July 4 suspect slipped through system

By BERNARD CONDON, JIM MUSTIAN, Associated Press
Illinois’ “red-flag” law could have stopped the suspect in the Independence Day parade shooting from buying a gun or at least delayed the purchase of the weapon he’s accused of using to kill seven people and wound dozens. Police in the Chicago suburb of Highland...

Daily Beast

Dad: Parade Suspect Talked About Mass Shooting Night Before Attack

The night before Robert “Bobby” Crimo III allegedly carried out his premeditated attack at a Fourth of July Parade—where he is accused of murdering seven people and injuring dozens more—the 21-year-old mocked another mass shooter for his grisly attack, his father revealed. In a Wednesday interview...
Mic

Fox News blamed weed and women for the Illinois parade shooting

Far be it for a reasonable person to turn on Fox News expecting anything resembling, well, “news” — especially, by the network’s own admission, during the primetime hours, when its big name hosts reign supreme in obstinate defiance of facts and decency and, y’know, reality in general. So, it’s not like we should be caught off guard by the fact that people like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the days following the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, scrambling to lay the blame on a suite of contributing factors, rather than acknowledge that a 22-year-old with a history of violent threats incubated in the far-right recesses of the internet was able to legally buy a weapon of war and use it to murder seven people during a neighborhood parade.
The Atlantic

I Was a Police Officer for 20 Years. I Know What It Means to Put More Guns on the Street.

Police officers have a vested interest in keeping illegal guns off the streets, a difficult-enough task already. Now the United States Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen has found unconstitutional the New York law that strictly limited who could carry a firearm in public in the nation’s largest metropolis. At one blow, this ruling ends a restriction that has for decades helped hold down the number of guns in private hands in New York City. The Court’s decision has made the job of the New York Police Department much harder overnight.
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
TheDailyBeast

Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Nine People in Just One Florida County Over the Weekend

A batch of either marijuana or cocaine laced with fentanyl claimed the lives of nine people between 34 and 60 in a northern Florida county between Friday and Tuesday, police said. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Seven of the deaths were confirmed and police say the other two under investigation are likely to have the same cause. The deaths came after four people went into cardiac arrests and six were intubated, authorities said. “This is a first,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson told the Tallahassee Democrat. The local sheriff’s office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency both pledged to keep investigating who sold the drugs. “I have not heard of any opioid poisoning here in the county as it relates to fentanyl,” Sheriff Morris A. Young said. “But on Friday, it was very apparent that it was here in the county, and we had about 15 calls related to it.”
Daily Mail

Two men, one a non-U.S. citizen, arrested in Virginia with two rifles, a handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition were planning a July 4 mass shooting - but plans were foiled when hero citizen overheard the plot and alerted authorities

Police in Richmond, Va., seized two assault rifles, one handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition from two men who had planned a mass shooting during Fourth of July celebrations. Police Chief Gerard Smith said officers received a tip from a hero citizen who overheard a conversation between the two individuals planning the attack at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, where fireworks were displayed.
The Intercept

Ron Johnson Campaign Scrambled to Pull “Mass Murder” Ad After July 4 Mass Shooting

“The latest mass murder in America didn’t involve guns,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said in a recorded campaign radio ad slated to appear on July 6. But when the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting took place on July 4, killing seven and injuring 46 others, the campaign scrambled to keep the ad from hitting the airwaves, according to emails obtained by The Intercept.
