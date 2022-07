San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar left Thursday's game after a hard collision against the San Francisco Giants that left him hospitalized. The Padres updated his status on Friday, announcing that Profar sustained a concussion and a neck strain. He was discharged from the hospital overnight and is now resting, per the Padres. The team didn't offer a prognosis or timetable for his return.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO