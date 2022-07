Career record: 0-0. Record at Texas Tech: 0-0. McGuire is a well-respected coach in the state of Texas from his days as a high school head coach at Cedar Hill to spending the last five years as an assistant at Baylor under Matt Rhule and Dave Aranda. I was a little shocked he got this job before getting some run at a smaller school, but the administration at Texas Tech has immense confidence in him. If they give him time, he'll have the chance to bring Tech back to where they were during the Mike Leach era.

