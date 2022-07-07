ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Hundreds of Artists Featured at International African Arts Festival in its Fifth Decade

By Vivien Sweet
bkreader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Saturday, vendors, artists, and musicians showcased and sold their work at the International African Arts Festival in Fort Greene’s Commodore Barry Park from July 1st to July 4th, according to news12. The vendors span beyond the African continent: “You’re going to find vendors and artisans from South...

bkreader.com

bkreader.com

40 Under 40: The Rising Stars in NYC Food Policy (Class of 2022)

The Hunter College New York City Food Policy Center has released its annual class of New York City’s 40 individuals under 40 years old who are working to transform and improve the food system. The Center’s Class of 2022 honorees include policymakers, educators, community advocates, and innovators who are […] Click here to view original web page at www.nycfoodpolicy.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Deh Abroad creates small business linkages in Little Caribbean

Dominic Christopher and Antonio Buddington, co-founders of Deh Abroad Village, a non-profit, launched in 2018, hosted a June 29, business mixer at Suede Restaurant on Clarendon Road in Brooklyn, to connect entrepreneurs in the diaspora as part of the Caribbean American History Month festivities. The June 29, two-hour event that...
BROOKLYN, NY
bronxmama.com

Free Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

This summer, head to Orchard Beach for the Bronx Summer Concert Series. The next concert will take place on Sunday July 10 from 1pm-5pm. We will add more events to our event calendar as they are posted. For more information, visit here.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

At the Laundromat Project, Artists Are Ambassadors of Joy and Activism

Laundromat Project staff members, led by the executive director, Kemi Ilesanmi, interacting with neighbors at the organization’s new storefront in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.Credit…Douglas Segars for The New York Times The Laundromat Project was founded two decades ago at a kitchen table on MacDonough Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, when Risë Wilson […] Click here to view original web page at www.nytimes.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Free activities to do with children this summer in New York City

City school students have been on summer break for almost two weeks, prompting a parenting site to help families find activities to occupy children. The website mommypoppins.com features lists of things to do, including dozens of free activities around New York City for kids. "Summer is the season of free...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ArchDaily

Brooklyn Residential: Rethinking Home Design in NYC's Most Populous Borough

New York City is defined by its architecture, and in turn, diverse ways of living. As the nation's "metropolis," it has also faced some of the most challenging housing problems of any American city. From single-family homes to high-rise residential towers, housing has evolved at different paces and scales throughout the boroughs. In turn, each district and county is home to a wide range of residential styles and housing solutions.
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

9 things to do in NYC this weekend (July 7 - 10)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- July is underway and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages. This exhibition features a collection of over 200 never before and rarely seen paintings,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Treasure or Trash? Huge Unclaimed Baggage Event Makes NYC Debut Sunday

For the first time ever, the nation's only retailer for lost luggage will host a one-of-a-kind silent auction in New York City this weekend -- and it is all for a good cause. On Sunday, at the Greenpoint Terminal Market, Unclaimed Baggage will auction off a Samsonite carry-on suitcase containing more than 10 luxury items, including designer sunglasses, Airpods, an iPad and a designer scarf, among other curated items. The silent auction will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a starting bid of $500.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

This Couple Couldn't Find Black-Owned Restaurants So They Launched EatOkra, A Business Directory For Black Businesses

After having a hard time identifying Black-owned food stores and restaurants in their Brooklyn neighborhood, Anthony and Janique Edwards decided to do something about it. Okra is often used as a binding agent in stews and soups, making the meal more substantial and satisfying. Over time, the vegetable has become a staple in soul food items not only because of its practicality but also for its sustenance.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Unclaimed Baggage showcases items found in lost luggage

NEW YORK -- Ever wondered what's in all that lost luggage found at airports? An event in New York City this weekend will give you an idea.The company Unclaimed Baggage is in the city as part of its 50-state tour to celebrate 50 years in business.Unclaimed Baggage partners with airlines to sell and donate lost items that were never claimed.Many of those items were on display at Carmine and Bleecker streets Saturday.Participants could take part in games and raffles and check out some odd items."We have our Mobile Museum of Found Treasures, which displays just a few of the craziest things we've ever found in lost bags. Items from a live rattlesnake to shrunken heads, you name it, we've probably found it," said Sonni Hood, with Unclaimed Baggage.Sunday, Unclaimed Baggage will host a silent auction at the Greenpoint Terminal Market for a suitcase with items worth $5,000.The proceeds will go to the Bowery Mission, which supports New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

12 Free NYC Pools To Help You Beat The Heat This Summer

Summer is here and NYC’s outdoor pools are officially open for the season! School is out, the temperatures are rising and it’s the perfect time to cool off in one of NYC’s free outdoor pools. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly atmosphere or just trying to beat the sunshine with some friends, we’ve got a list that will keep you covered. From Manhattan to Staten Island, we’ve listed out just some some of the free NYC pools that you should dip your toes into this summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC's Summer Rising program kicks off with 110,000 students enrolled

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams officially kicked off Summer Rising, the city's summer school and enrichment program for elementary and middle school students. Enrollment is higher than ever this year with 110,000 students from across the five boroughs taking part, CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported Friday. Parents, like Maria Arce, said the program is especially important after years of online learning during the pandemic. "I was very worried that she was gonna slip behind," Arce said. Arce's daughter just finished third grade at PS 188. She decided to enroll her in the school's Summer Rising program to make sure she's all caught up."I love...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

