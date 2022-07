Christine Sinclair and the Canada women's national soccer team will try to stay dominant in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship when they take on Panama on Friday on Paramount+. The Canadian side is coming off a dominant 6-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago in its opening match of the tournament. Sinclair opened up scoring in that game and Julia Grosso scored twice as Canada held the opposition to just 26 percent possession. Panama is coming off of a difficult 3-0 loss to Costa Rica that saw it maintain 43 percent possession and narrowly get bested in shots-on-target, 5-3. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO