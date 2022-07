No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic defeated unseeded Nick Kyrgios in four sets Sunday to win the 2022 Wimbledon men's singles final, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3). It's Djokovic's fourth straight championship at Wimbledon and seventh overall. He now has 21 Grand Slam titles in his career, trailing only Rafael Nadal, who has 22 majors after winning the Australian and French Opens earlier this year.

