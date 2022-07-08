Stormy Friday finish to the work week

(WOWK) — After a week filled with several rounds of strong storms , Friday brings the potential for more strong to severe thunderstorms. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timing and placement of storms. It appears there will be two distinct rounds of strong to severe storms with one taking place mid day and the other, very late at night.





















The Storm Prediction Center shows a slight risk of severe storms (shown in yellow below) running from the west to about Charleston.

SPC Severe Storm Risk Outlook for Friday, July 8, 2022

The main risk for severe weather would be the potential for damaging winds. The hail risk is low and the tornado risk is lower but is not zero.

Because the atmosphere is so filled with moisture, any of these storms could produce major downpours and we could see localized flooding once again. See the model output below for an idea of the kind of rainfall we can see.

Predictor rainfall model output for the timeframe of Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Saturday has the potential of a few more scattered showers or storms but it does not appear that they would be severe and they would also not produce as much overall rainfall. Drier weather is anticipated to start next week before the heat builds back up and the chance for storms returns.

