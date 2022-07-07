ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Tiger Snapshot Profile: No. 35 Cam Riley

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hn7KN_0gY2YcUy00

Going into the 2022 football season, Auburn Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Tigers’ roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Bryan Harsin this season.

Next on our list is linebacker Cam Riley. He played in 11 games last season but was primarily used on special teams. Now a junior, he has moved up the depth chart and is set to have a bigger role in the middle of the defense.

Cam Riley’s Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Evergreen, Alabama

Ht: 6-5

Wt: 230

247Sports Composite Ranking

Four-Star | No. 13 in Alabama | No. 20 Outside linebacker

Class in 2021: Sophomore

Career Stats

Year G Tackles TFL Sacks FF INT

2020 11 9 0 0 0 0

2021 11 14 1 0 0 0

PFF Rankings

Year Defense Run Defense Tackling Pass Rush Coverage

2020 51.8 48.8 61.1 76.8 49.5

2021 59.8 53.1 70.7 53.7 68.8

Depth Chart Overview

Riley signed with Auburn in the same class as fellow linebackers Wesley Steiner and Desmond Tisdol and the trio is starting to see their roles increase.

Riley was named the defensive MVP of the A-Day Game after making five tackles and a sack. He worked with Auburn’s first-team defense during spring but that could change once Owen Pappoe returns from injury in fall camp.

Regardless of how the rotation works outs, Riley is set to have a bigger role in his junior season after mostly playing on special teams last season.

Cam Riley’s Photo Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWi0J_0gY2YcUy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFILq_0gY2YcUy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDqDC_0gY2YcUy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29YQpa_0gY2YcUy00

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 7 Auburn

The Iron Bowl. There's not much that needs to be said about the significance of this game each year to the people in the state of Alabama. Last year's game turned out to be one of the most epic in the rivalries history with the first overtime Iron Bowl ending in the Crimson Tide's favor in a 24-22 victory in 4OT. It was a game that Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he would always cherish.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson earns first-team preseason All-ACC recognition

Growing into one of the most dazzling return men in the ACC, Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson has eyes across the conference on him going into fall camp. Stinson at Duke was named this summer first-team kickoff return specialist by on the preseason All-ACC team compiled by Athlon Sports. He’s Duke’s only first-teamer.
OPELIKA, AL
Auburn Daily

Phil Steele believes 'Auburn is going to surprise some people'

The SEC West is brutal and predicting what is going to happen this season is almost impossible. College football expert Phil Steele, known for his preseason magazine, admitted how hard the decision was when it came to ranking the seven squads in college football's strongest division. Steele picked Alabama to...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evergreen, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
WSFA

Minority Baseball Prospects shines spotlight, showcases Black players

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend at Paterson Field in downtown Montgomery, the group Minority Baseball Prospects shining a light and showcasing some of the best collegiate baseball players in the country. The Atlanta-based group bringing its showcase to the Capital City with the hopes of growing the game throughout...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Edgewood's Fisher hired to lead Prattville boys basketball

After leading the Edgewood girls basketball team to the first state championship in school history, head coach Jason Fisher is headed to his alma mater. Fisher, a 1998 graduate of Prattville high school, accepted his dream job as the head boys basketball coach at Prattville last week. He leaves Edgewood...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Odis Spencer Stadium construction in full swing

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Construction on the newest Muscogee County School District sports complex is in full swing. Eventually the multi-million dollar complex will be able to host football, flag football, soccer and tennis matches with the project is complete. Odis Spencer Stadium will provide a state of the art turf field that will be […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCU Has The Best Marching Band?

HBCU marching bands are a vital part of not only HBCU culture but of college culture in general. These bands have altered the landscape of music and have been integral in creating community and connection among Black people. Many people travel far and wide to witness the performances of some...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
WTVM

Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Beehive Sunflowers is opening for its second year to the public this weekend. The sunflower patch saw major success in its first year with thousands of people visiting throughout the state and region. “I’ve been planting sunflowers for 20 years, probably, behind my house for wildlife,...
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn police offer summer reminders on golf carts and LSVs

During the summer the Auburn Police Department often sees an increase in complaints from residents regarding Low Speed Vehicles and golf carts. According to Joe Morris, Patrol Captain with the Auburn Police, the problem is pretty simple: It all goes back to kids being out for school. “Summertime generally brings...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Mvp
wvtm13.com

Worker killed after tower collapse in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. — A worker was tragically killed when a communications tower collapsed in southern Alabama. The Alabama Forestry Commission reported that Brett Savage, 36, of Deatsville, was helping a crew remove the tower in Washington County yesterday when it unexpectedly fell. The AFC says Savage died at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man, juvenile critically injured in Friday Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police say a man and a juvenile were critically injured in a shooting Friday evening. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, police responded to the 200 block of Yancey Circle before 7:20 p.m. regarding two people that were shot. Officers found one juvenile male victim and an adult male victim.
TUSKEGEE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
alabamanews.net

Tuskegee Celebrates Inaugural Watermelon Festival

The city of Tuskegee celebrated its first watermelon festival in downtown and along the stretch of N. Main St. to the farmers market. It was a festival celebrating a tradition of watermelon and fun for the family making certain to support local farmers and celebrate good health. There were about...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Director at Alabama Hyundai plant claims discrimination, wrongful termination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former longtime employee at Hyundai’s Alabama vehicle manufacturing plant has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC, claiming she was discriminated against based on her race, sex and retaliation. Yvette Gilkey-Shuford joined Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in 2003 as an...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAFF

Deatsville man killed in forestry commission workplace accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission is mourning the loss of one of its employees. The commission reports that Brett Savage, 36, of Deatsville died Wednesday afternoon in a work accident in Washington County. Savage was a communications technician who had been with the agency for about three months.
DEATSVILLE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy