Auburn Tiger Snapshot Profile: No. 35 Cam Riley

Going into the 2022 football season, Auburn Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Tigers’ roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Bryan Harsin this season.

Next on our list is linebacker Cam Riley. He played in 11 games last season but was primarily used on special teams. Now a junior, he has moved up the depth chart and is set to have a bigger role in the middle of the defense.

Cam Riley’s Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Evergreen, Alabama

Ht: 6-5

Wt: 230

247Sports Composite Ranking

Four-Star | No. 13 in Alabama | No. 20 Outside linebacker

Class in 2021: Sophomore

Career Stats

Year G Tackles TFL Sacks FF INT

2020 11 9 0 0 0 0

2021 11 14 1 0 0 0

PFF Rankings

Year Defense Run Defense Tackling Pass Rush Coverage

2020 51.8 48.8 61.1 76.8 49.5

2021 59.8 53.1 70.7 53.7 68.8

Depth Chart Overview

Riley signed with Auburn in the same class as fellow linebackers Wesley Steiner and Desmond Tisdol and the trio is starting to see their roles increase.

Riley was named the defensive MVP of the A-Day Game after making five tackles and a sack. He worked with Auburn’s first-team defense during spring but that could change once Owen Pappoe returns from injury in fall camp.

Regardless of how the rotation works outs, Riley is set to have a bigger role in his junior season after mostly playing on special teams last season.

Cam Riley’s Photo Gallery