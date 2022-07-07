ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 5

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are now being reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released.

The Minnesota Department of Health has shifted to reporting COVID data every Thursday, when it releases figures for the seven day period up to 4 a.m. the preceding Tuesday.

The 7-day moving average suggests that despite the onset of the BA.5 variant of Omicron, believed to be the most transmissible variant of COVID-19 yet, there's not been a significant rise in cases in Minnesota, where cases rates have been relatively stable in June since the latest mini-peak in early May.

Hospitalizations and deaths have been similarly stable.

Cases:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gckmm_0gY2TiP100

Hospitalizations:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIk0b_0gY2TiP100

Deaths:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150M5R_0gY2TiP100

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, July 5:

New positive cases: 8,065 (average 1,152 per day), though low figures for July 4 and 5 suggest a lag over holiday weekend.

Current COVID hospitalizations: 383 in total: 43 in ICU, 340 non-ICU.

New deaths from COVID: 31.

Total deaths from COVID: 12,837 (324 of which are non-lab confirmed).

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Minnesota flags at half-staff

(St. Paul, MN) -- Flags are lowered to half-staff in Minnesota through sunset Sunday in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (AH'-bay). Sixty-seven-year-old Abe was fatally shot during a speech in Japan early Friday. Governor Walz says in his order, “Minnesota and Japan share an important friendship and longtime trade partnership. The First Lady and I are sending our deepest condolences to the people of Japan during this difficult time." Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. Minnesota homes and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Bring Me The News

Severe storms in Minnesota Sunday evening? It depends what happens this morning

Skies could become ominous in Minnesota later Sunday as a front moves through brings the threat is severe storms. The big question is how soon storms, that as of 8 a.m. were racing towards Grand Forks, will die off. The Storm Prediction Center says that line of activity has been weakening, and if they do indeed fade and allow skies to clear it would set the stage for robust storms in Minnesota later Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Covid#Omicron#Icu
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

President Biden approves disaster declaration for Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) - Friday, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Minnesota following severe weather from May 8 to May 13, 2022. Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

City councils mull new regulations in response to THC edibles

ST. LOUIS PARK -- Municipal governments across the Twin Cities are considering adding their own ordinances related to the sale of snacks and drinks with hemp-derived THC."We're not a city that's saying no to cannabis or recreational use," Stillwater mayor Ted Kozlowski explained to WCCO. "We just want to do it in an orderly way."In November, Kozlowski said the city imposed a moratorium on new stores selling CBD and other cannabinoids as lawmakers debated whether or not to expand access to other cannabis products."So there can't be any rush to take over Main Street with a whole bunch of CBD shops,"...
STILLWATER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Bring Me The News

Strong storms possible in Minnesota on Sunday

The next chance for severe weather in Minnesota will come Sunday, with western and northern parts of the state at particular risk. "A few spotty showers are possible later Friday again into the evening, especially in the south of Minnesota. We get a one day break from the most humid air tonight into tomorrow before it returns Sunday. That moisture combined with the next upper level disturbance will create the potential for severe weather late Sunday then the heat builds by the end of next week. We may be in for a heat wave with a string of 90-degree days."
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

State law enforcement to 'step up' presence in Minneapolis

State law enforcement presence in Minneapolis will be stepped up following a chaotic end to Fourth of July. High-profile incidents saw seven people shot following informal fireworks gatherings at Boom Island Park, and large groups firing fireworks at people, vehicles, and buildings in downtown Minneapolis. Minneapolis Police Department and Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Venting on Facebook costs angry Minnesota beekeeper $370,000

Venting on social media proved costly for a Minnesota beekeeper, who now must pay $370,000 to a couple who sold him bees that later died. A Traverse County jury made the award to Nancy and Keith Budke of Wheaton, Minn. The Budkes, in the bee business for more than 40 years, sold 75 Texas hives to Nick Olsen of Maple Lake.
WHEATON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kids discover alligator in Wisconsin's Long Lake

CHINATOWN, Wis. -- It was a scaly discovery in a Wisconsin lake for a group of kids who found an alligator swimming in Long Lake.The lake is located near Sheboygan and Fond Du Lac counties.The alligator was not very big, but still big enough to cause quite a stir.An animal rescue team has the reptile now. They say he probably was released into the lake by his owner or simply got away.A representative from the rescue team said this the fourth alligator they've retrieved.The rescue says the owner has a week to claim the animal or it will go to a sanctuary.
LONG LAKE, MN
K92.3

Iowa Farmer Fined After Ignoring Manure Plan For Years

Farmers in Iowa must follow state laws when it comes to land application of manure. These laws are in place to keep manure out of waterways and protect environmentally sensitive areas. One of the regulations that are in place when it comes to manure application is the amount you can...
IOWA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
70K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy