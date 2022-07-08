ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIC offers coupons for farmers market

By The Daily Reflector
The Pitt County WIC program is now issuing vouchers redeemable for $30 worth of fresh produce at the Leroy James Farmers Market.

Eligible clients of the Women’s, Infants and Children program will receive a one-time issuance of six coupons worth $5 each for use at the farmers market, 4560 County Home Road, a news release from the county said.

Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, partially breastfeeding and postpartum and children ages 2 through 4 can receive the coupons, the county said.

Applicants must live in North Carolina, meet income guidelines, and have an identified nutrition or medical risk factor. Vouchers will be distributed throughout the summer, but may not last all season.

Fruits and vegetables are in plentiful supply during this time of year, the release said. The more variety the better because each contains vitamins, minerals and fiber that can boost the immune system and improve overall health.

These foods may also help prevent diabetes and aid in weight management. Visit the NC Agriculture website for the Farmer Market Availability Chart: www.ncagr.gov/markets/availabilitychart.pdf

The Leroy James Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. For more information or assistance with the voucher process, call the Pitt County WIC office at 902-2393.

