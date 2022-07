Amazon has built a "micromobility hub" in the London borough of Hackney to attack the "last mile problem" with electric vans, e-bikes, and feet. The last mile problem was originally about telephone wires–every home had its own wire strung the last mile from the exchange, and it cost a lot of money to string and maintain. In public transportation, it addresses the question of how people get home from the bus stop and how far they are willing to go. In logistics, it is the expense of getting a single package to the final destination. According to Investopedia: "The operations of the last mile can be a huge percentage of the total delivery costs. As a share of the total cost of shipping, last mile delivery costs are substantial, often reaching or even exceeding 50%."

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO