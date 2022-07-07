ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NBA player arrested on DWI charge

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested early Thursday morning. According to police records that were obtained by TMZ, Graham was stopped by State Highway Patrol...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 29

Veterans daughter
2d ago

these over paid athletes have to much time on their hands, bears wrdavid, drugs and guns, now a nba athlete dwi?? I am just happy that their not my children or grandchildren role models

Reply(4)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
City
Graham, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green reveals which free-agent departure ‘hurt’ him the most

So far, the Golden State Warriors have lost no less than four players in free agency. Juan Toscano-Anderson took his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers, Gary Payton II is now a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, while Otto Porter Jr. decided to sign with the Toronto Raptors. If you ask Draymond Green, however, it seems that the departure that has affected him the most is that of Nemanja Bjelica.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former star high school quarterback was denied bail by the judge for a mass shooting incident in South Carolina that injured 12

A judge denied bond for a South Carolina man who was a star football player in Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was arrested for a mass shooting on May 30 that left 9 people wounded and three others injured.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Tmz#State Highway Patrol
The Spun

New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better. According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Warriors

Key Free Agent Reveals Why He Left Warriors

Losing Otto Porter Jr. in free agency is a tough blow for the Golden State Warriors, as their veteran forward decided to join the Toronto Raptors on a two-year / $12.4M contract. Porter Jr. played a key role in delivering another championship to Golden State, playing 19.5 minutes per game in the playoffs, and converting on 40.4% of his three-point attempts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former Michigan Football Player Reportedly Murdered

Former Michigan football player Richard Jekel was found dead at 69 years old due to an alleged murder that occurred earlier this month. Grand Rapids police found Jekel dead in the backseat of a car driven by 26-year-old Devon Matthews while they arrested him on stalking charges, per WoodTV.com. Matthews...
MICHIGAN STATE
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Star Arrested In North Carolina On Thursday

On Thursday morning, Devonte' Graham was arrested for DWI in North Carolina according to TMZ. The 27-year-old point guard has been in the NBA for the last four seasons after a stellar career in college for the Kansas Jayhawks. He played for the Charlotte Hornets in the first three seasons,...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
18K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy