LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Doubling down on school security. It’s what the George County School District is doing in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. “It’s our responsibility as a school district. It’s my responsibility as a superintendent. It’s the school board’s duty. Our job is to keep our students and staff safe,” said Wade Whitney, GCSD Superintendent. “We want everyone to know that when you send your child to a school in our district, we’re going to take care of them.”

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO