Appleton, WI

Semi Full Of Bud Light Overturns In Appleton, Wisconsin

By Lauren Wells
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 3 days ago
Of all places, it is only fitting this would happen in Wisconsin: a semi carrying crates of Bud Light overturned in Appleton. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured but much beer was wasted. Appleton has been in the news recently for another very strange story! Locals supposedly spotted the one...

