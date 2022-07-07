ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmuBq_0gY1sZIo00

The St. Louis Cardinals (44-40) wrap up their 4-game series with the Atlanta Braves (49-34) Thursday at Truist Park with the 1st pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cardinals vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Atlanta is going for the sweep after winning the first 3 games of this series by a combined score of 16-4. This is the 1st series between the team with the 2nd series in late August in St. Louis.

The Braves are 7-3 straight up (SU) in their last 10 games and sit 2.5 games behind the New York Mets for 1st in the NL East.

The Cardinals are 3-7 SU in the last 10 and are 3 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead.

Cardinals at Braves projected starters

LHP Matthew Liberatore vs. RHP Spencer Strider

Liberatore is 2-1 in 5 starts with a 5.66 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 4.8 B/9 and 7.8 K/9 in 20 2/3 IP.

  • Last start: No-decision in Saturday’s 7-6 win at the Philadelphia Phillies with 2 2/3 IP, 5 ER, 7 H, 1 BB and 3 K.
  • 2022 road splits: 0-1 with a 10.97 ERA (10 2/3 IP, 13 ER), 20 H, 4 HR, 6 BB and 7 K in 3 starts.

Strider is 4-2 with a 2.87 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9 and 13.6 K/9 in 59 2/3 IP over 7 starts and 11 relief appearances.

  • Last start: Won 4-1 Saturday at the Cincinnati Reds with 6 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB and 10 K.
  • 2022 starter splits: 3-1 with a 3.31 ERA (35 1/3 IP, 13 ER), 0.99 WHIP, 3 HR and 13.5 K/9 in 7 starts.

Cardinals at Braves odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:21 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Cardinals +205 (bet $100 to win $205) | Braves -260 (bet $260 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Cardinals +1.5 (+100) | Braves -1.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Cardinals at Braves picks and predictions

Prediction

Braves 7, Cardinals 3

PASS.

There are a lot of pro-Atlanta ML arguments to be made here including its 3-phase edge over the Cardinals (+205) in starting and relief pitching and hitting.

But, we are getting to the party late on the Braves (-260) since they opened as -185 ML favorites and have been steamed all the way up to the current number, per Pregame.com.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

BET BRAVES -1.5 (-120) for 1 unit because Atlanta’s lineup nukes left-handed pitching and Strider is the frontrunner for rookie of the year and has nasty stuff.

The Braves rank 5th in wRC+ (118), 3rd in wOBA (.343), 2nd in ISO (.204) and 1st in hard-hit rate (35.2%) vs. left-handed pitching, per FanGraphs.

Strider is 2nd in xFIP (2.40) and 5th in swinging-strike rate (15.8%) for all starters with at least 30 innings pitched, according to FanGraphs.

Also, Strider is in the 98th percentile in fastball velocity, 99th percentile in K% and 84th percentile in expected ERA, per Statcast.

BET BRAVES -1.5 (-120) to complete the 4-game sweep of the Cardinals +1.5 (+100).

LEAN OVER 9.5 (+105) since the Braves are 21-16-2 O/U as home favorites, 11-6 O/U at home vs. left-handed starters and Truist Park is 6th in park factor aka extremely hitter-friendly.

That said, I feel stronger about Atlanta’s RL and there are several Under-friendly situational trends in Cardinals-Braves.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Braves’ new top prospect

Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves graduated from prospect status a couple of nights ago. He is an early candidate for the Rookie of the Year Award, starting his career slashing .293/.329/.489 and playing elite centerfield defense. Harris was the lone Brave on MLB’s new Top 100 prospect list....
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Pirates hit 4 homers to beat Brewers 8-6, win series

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Touted rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach added a three-run shot in the ninth to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Michael Chavis and Ke’Bryan Hayes also went deep for the Pirates, who took two of three from the NL Central leaders. Andrew McCutchen had a two-run homer in the ninth for the Brewers. Chavis tied it 4-all with a leadoff homer in the sixth off Trevor Gott (1-2), who had just replaced starter Eric Lauer. Two outs later, the 6-foot-7 Cruz connected for his fourth home run of the season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

MLB All-Star starters revealed: Braves, Blue Jays fans show out in voting

The starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were revealed on July 8. Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves fans showed out to vote. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on July 19, live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. MLB teams were pushing for fans to vote for their favorite players onto the American League and National League All-Star teams.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Matt Olson is on pace for an extremely rare accomplishment

Matt Olson hasn’t been the power threat the Braves may have been expecting, but he has been a very quality hitter — posting a 123 OPS+. Olson is having a bit of a down year by some standards, but where he isn’t lacking is in the doubles department. He has 32 of them already, a Braves record before the All Star Break:
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, MO
Local
Georgia Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Liberatore
Larry Brown Sports

Randy Moss gets role change with ESPN

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Braves fan earns foul ball in painful fashion

Foul balls going into the stands often produce either impressive or disastrous results for the fans who try to catch them. One fan at Truist Park for Saturday’s game between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves got both on the same foul ball. When a foul ball was hit...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The St Louis Cardinals#The Atlanta Braves#The New York Mets#The Milwaukee Brewers#Ip#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Cincinnati Reds#K 9
FastBreak on FanNation

Atlanta Hawks Sign Veteran Center In Free Agency

Already making a big splash this offseason by trading for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, the Atlanta Hawks are looking to fill out the rest of their roster in free agency. On Friday, they continued to add depth, this time in the frontcourt by agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran center Frank Kaminsky, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida picks up third commitment in 24 hours from this in-state 4-star WR

One day after landing a quarterback and running back for the class of 2023, the Florida Gators have picked up yet another big commitment on the offensive side of the ball. Four-star wide receiver Eugene Wilson III picked UF over Texas A&M on Friday. The Gators were the favorite after hosting him four separate times, including an official visit on June 17 that closed out his process. After mulling things over for a few weeks, he decided to commit to his dream school and join a recruiting class that’s growing stronger by the day.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

John Mozeliak: Pitching will be priority at trade deadline for Cardinals

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak says that pitching will be the priority at the trade deadline for the St. Louis Cardinals. While many outside observers have clamored for the St. Louis Cardinals to begin pursuing pitching upgrades, the organization has preached patience. Jack Flaherty should be back shortly after the All-Star break while Steven Matz is getting closer to returning off the Injured List. That should give the rotation much-needed life and depth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy