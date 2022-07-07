St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and predictions

The St. Louis Cardinals (44-40) wrap up their 4-game series with the Atlanta Braves (49-34) Thursday at Truist Park with the 1st pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cardinals vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Atlanta is going for the sweep after winning the first 3 games of this series by a combined score of 16-4. This is the 1st series between the team with the 2nd series in late August in St. Louis.

The Braves are 7-3 straight up (SU) in their last 10 games and sit 2.5 games behind the New York Mets for 1st in the NL East.

The Cardinals are 3-7 SU in the last 10 and are 3 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead.

Cardinals at Braves projected starters

LHP Matthew Liberatore vs. RHP Spencer Strider

Liberatore is 2-1 in 5 starts with a 5.66 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 4.8 B/9 and 7.8 K/9 in 20 2/3 IP.

Last start: No-decision in Saturday’s 7-6 win at the Philadelphia Phillies with 2 2/3 IP, 5 ER, 7 H, 1 BB and 3 K.

2022 road splits: 0-1 with a 10.97 ERA (10 2/3 IP, 13 ER), 20 H, 4 HR, 6 BB and 7 K in 3 starts.

Strider is 4-2 with a 2.87 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9 and 13.6 K/9 in 59 2/3 IP over 7 starts and 11 relief appearances.

Last start: Won 4-1 Saturday at the Cincinnati Reds with 6 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB and 10 K.

2022 starter splits: 3-1 with a 3.31 ERA (35 1/3 IP, 13 ER), 0.99 WHIP, 3 HR and 13.5 K/9 in 7 starts.

Cardinals at Braves odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:21 p.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Cardinals +205 (bet $100 to win $205) | Braves -260 (bet $260 to win $100)

: Cardinals +205 (bet $100 to win $205) | Braves -260 (bet $260 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Cardinals +1.5 (+100) | Braves -1.5 (-120)

: Cardinals +1.5 (+100) | Braves -1.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Cardinals at Braves picks and predictions

Prediction

Braves 7, Cardinals 3

PASS.

There are a lot of pro-Atlanta ML arguments to be made here including its 3-phase edge over the Cardinals (+205) in starting and relief pitching and hitting.

But, we are getting to the party late on the Braves (-260) since they opened as -185 ML favorites and have been steamed all the way up to the current number, per Pregame.com.

BET BRAVES -1.5 (-120) for 1 unit because Atlanta’s lineup nukes left-handed pitching and Strider is the frontrunner for rookie of the year and has nasty stuff.

The Braves rank 5th in wRC+ (118), 3rd in wOBA (.343), 2nd in ISO (.204) and 1st in hard-hit rate (35.2%) vs. left-handed pitching, per FanGraphs.

Strider is 2nd in xFIP (2.40) and 5th in swinging-strike rate (15.8%) for all starters with at least 30 innings pitched, according to FanGraphs.

Also, Strider is in the 98th percentile in fastball velocity, 99th percentile in K% and 84th percentile in expected ERA, per Statcast.

BET BRAVES -1.5 (-120) to complete the 4-game sweep of the Cardinals +1.5 (+100).

LEAN OVER 9.5 (+105) since the Braves are 21-16-2 O/U as home favorites, 11-6 O/U at home vs. left-handed starters and Truist Park is 6th in park factor aka extremely hitter-friendly.

That said, I feel stronger about Atlanta’s RL and there are several Under-friendly situational trends in Cardinals-Braves.

