IT’SUGAR Setting Up Shop in Former Modell’s in Times Square

By Mark Hallum
Commercial Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueue the obligatory Def Leppard references: IT’SUGAR landed a sweet deal for 20,335 square feet in Times Square. The nationwide candy shop chain, with six locations across the city, plans to make 234 West 42nd Street its latest outpost, taking over a spot formerly occupied by Modell’s Sporting Goods following the...

commercialobserver.com

Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Named Top 10 Place To Live

The top 10 best places to live in America study was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza, was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to <a href="https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/great-neck-plaza-nassau-ny/" target="_blank">Niche.com</a>.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
thebeet.com

New York City’s Largest Vegan Restaurant is Now Open. Here’s Where to Find It

The space at 265 Bowery sat collecting dust for nearly four years after New York City's Paulaner Brauhaus shuttered in 2018. Now, the vast former restaurant area in the middle of Nolita is seeing new life with Belse – an upscale vegan brewpub with an extensive plant-based food and beverage menu. Belse is officially New York City’s largest vegan restaurant, providing locals and tourists with an atypically spacious dining and drinking experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodgressing.com

Best Brunch in Manhattan New York 2022 – Cool Brunch Spots

Check out this roundup of Best Brunch in Manhattan NYC 2022 for your next brunch adventure. Mollusca, the high-design just-opened restaurant in the Meatpacking District employs a seafood-centric brunch menu on Sundays from 11am to 5pm that includes such unique options as:. A Croque Madame with Smoked Salmon. Pan-seared Shrimp...
MANHATTAN, NY
House Digest

The Unexpected New Luxury Destination For NYC's Elite

The Hudson Valley has gotten a facelift with its recent deluxe developments, and people are noticing. The gorgeous New York state region is quickly becoming a hotspot for NYC's elite looking to get away for the weekend. It has seen the opening of several luxury hotels within the past few years, including Inness, an upscale hotel and member's club, The New York Post states. According to Inness, one night's stay at the hotel will cost you upwards of $730. Guests can purchase a year-long membership for $1,800. For an additional $4,200, guests are granted unlimited access to the club's golf course, which spans 220 acres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Places To Eat in New York City’s Chelsea Market

Chelsea Market has an unfair reputation these days: Located in the swanky Meatpacking District (you know, near all those clubs you tried to get into in college) in Manhattan, the indoor food hall and shopping mall is maligned as a place only tourists go to eat. And yes, there are plenty of tourists milling around the brick-walled market. But that doesn’t mean that there isn’t food at Chelsea Market that is well worth waiting in line for.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Lower East Side Fries Spot Trashed by Customers Allegedly Angry Over $1.75 Toppings

Bowery Boogie reports that Lower East Side fries shop Bel-Fries was wrecked over the weekend, by patrons allegedly upset by the $1.75 price for added toppings. “They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset. And that’s where it all started,” said chef Rafael Nuñez, of the incident now circulating online. According to news organization Univision, computers, a cash register, and other items were supposedly destroyed at the Ludlow Street late-night spot and at least one Bel-Fries worker allegedly ended up in the hospital with head injuries after the event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Manhattan’s Office Market Still Faces Record-High Availability, Slow Office Leasing

Manhattan’s struggling office market is not out of the woods yet. The amount of square footage leased in the borough in the first half of the year is still 30.5 percent below pre-pandemic levels while the availability rate remained at a record high, according to Lee & Associates NYC’s midyear Manhattan office market report. Coupled with office market rents still at a five-year low, the stats don’t bode well for landlords, who could see further instability thanks to inflation and continued work from home, the report said.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Battle Brews Over Outdoor Seating on Billionaires Row in Midtown Manhattan

There's an ongoing food fight over outdoor seating in one of Manhattan's most affluent neighborhoods. Residents living along Billionaires Row, a stretch of 57th Street in midtown lined with ultra-luxury residential skyscrapers, are taking issue with the seating arrangement outside at least two pandemic-ravaged restaurants. Stathis Antonakopoulos owns one of...
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

9 things to do in NYC this weekend (July 7 - 10)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- July is underway and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages. This exhibition features a collection of over 200 never before and rarely seen paintings,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Feds seize pill-pushing doc’s Brooklyn condo

The feds have given an oxycodone-pushing doctor a bitter pill to swallow. U.S. Marshals have taken possession of a condo in Kensington, Brooklyn, that belonged to disgraced physician Lazar Feygin, property records filed Wednesday show. The apartment is one of several properties seized from Feygin, 75, who served time in...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Unclaimed Baggage showcases items found in lost luggage

NEW YORK -- Ever wondered what's in all that lost luggage found at airports? An event in New York City this weekend will give you an idea.The company Unclaimed Baggage is in the city as part of its 50-state tour to celebrate 50 years in business.Unclaimed Baggage partners with airlines to sell and donate lost items that were never claimed.Many of those items were on display at Carmine and Bleecker streets Saturday.Participants could take part in games and raffles and check out some odd items."We have our Mobile Museum of Found Treasures, which displays just a few of the craziest things we've ever found in lost bags. Items from a live rattlesnake to shrunken heads, you name it, we've probably found it," said Sonni Hood, with Unclaimed Baggage.Sunday, Unclaimed Baggage will host a silent auction at the Greenpoint Terminal Market for a suitcase with items worth $5,000.The proceeds will go to the Bowery Mission, which supports New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Jimmy John's Finally Expands Into NYC with a New Brooklyn Location

New Yorkers will have one more options to choose from when craving a delicious sandwich. The famous sandwich chain Jimmy John's just opened its first NYC location in Brooklyn, and it's ready to welcome hungry guests seven days a week. Offering delicious sandwiches made with the brand's signature fresh-baked French bread and all-natural, hand-sliced meats, cheeses, and veggies, Jimmy John's is open every day from 10 am–10 pm.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn landlord forced to return $300k to tenants

Small security deposits are adding up to big trouble for a Brooklyn landlord. New York Attorney General Letitia Jame on Thursday announced an agreement with SGW Properties to return nearly $300,000 of security deposits to tenants. James found the company, founded by Yeshaya Wasserman in 2008, didn’t comply with a 2019 change to the rental law that required a written, itemized list of reasons for a withheld security deposit.
BROOKLYN, NY
94.5 PST

Are These Really The Best Hot Dogs in New Jersey?

Hot dogs are a favorite summertime food. They're easy, delicious, and highly customizable, whether you throw them on the grill in the backyard or grab one at your favorite hot dog spot. We dove into the best of the best Central Jersey hot dogs in 2022 already; you can read...
FORT LEE, NJ

