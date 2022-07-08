ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Lawmakers plan $250 'economic relief rebates' for Massachusetts taxpayers

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON - Legislative leaders on Thursday announced that they are planning to get "economic relief rebates" to Massachusetts taxpayers by the end of September.

The one-time rebates would be $250 for individual taxpayers, and $500 to married couples who file joint returns. Taxpayers will need to have made a minimum of $38,000 in 2021, but not more than $100,000 to be eligible. The maximum limit for joint filers is $150,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYsfm_0gY1fAnu00
CBS Boston graphic

"Whether it is the rising price of gas, groceries, or summer clothes for kids, the Massachusetts Legislature has heard loud and clear that increased costs due to inflation have cut into family budgets," House Speaker Ron Mariano, House Ways & Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz, Senate President Karen Spilka and Senate Ways & Means Chair Michael J. Rodrigues said in a statement. "That is why we are proud to announce that the Massachusetts Legislature will act to establish the Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund, through which economic relief rebates for individuals and families will be issued."

The checks would be issued to residents before Sept. 30, 2022. Previously the state gave $500 to half a million low-income workers as part of the "Essential Employee Premium Pay Program."

A spokesperson for Gov. Charlie Baker's issued a statement about the rebate plan.

Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito filed a $700 million tax relief plan in January to give the people of Massachusetts a break from rising costs but more importantly, the governor's plan makes these tax cuts permanent. Cutting these taxes is the only way to deliver a real break to the seniors, renters, low income workers and parents who more than deserve it. The Administration will carefully review any tax relief proposal the Legislature sends to the Governor's desk.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature has come under fire for not considering a "gas tax holiday" amid record-high prices at the pump, which they alluded to in the rebate announcement.

"These rebates represent the Legislature's commitment to delivering immediate financial relief directly to residents of the Commonwealth, rather than to large oil companies that continue to profit off economic uncertainty and international conflict," they said.

The average tank of gas in Massachusetts currently cost $67. Economist Jonathan Gruber says while the payment could help in the short-term, it's actually a bad move in the long run.

"It's only going to worsen the inflation problem. So basically what is inflation caused by? It's caused by too much money chasing too few goods. If you send more money to the pockets of people in Massachusetts, that's just going to be more money chasing our limited set of goods," said Gruber.

Lawmakers seem poised to pass the proposal, sending checks out by the end of September. But Gruber says the safer bet for the economy would be to wait.

"This is likely temporary. If you look at the long-run forecast from financial markets, they suggest that inflation will be back to normal in a year."

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Boston

Massachusetts lawmakers announce $500M in tax relief proposals

BOSTON — Legislative leaders in Massachusetts announced plans on Monday for a $500 million tax relief package that includes increases in credits available for older residents, lower-income workers, as well as parents and others with dependants.The package was announced at a time when residents are under pressure from high inflation."With the shared goal of providing necessary economic relief to our residents this session, we are pleased to announce that House and Senate leaders have agreed to a framework for structural changes to our tax code that will reduce income inequality, make Massachusetts more competitive nationally, and lessen the crippling impact of rising prices, inflation, and economic uncertainty," Senate President Karen Spilka, Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano, Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues and House Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz said in a statement.All are Democrats.The statement did not provide details, but said the proposal also offers assistance to renters and eliminates the most "punitive and archaic elements of our estate tax."The tax proposals in conjunction with the economic relief payments for middle class residents announced last week, bring the Legislature's taxpayer relief package to $1 billion, the statement said.The legislative session ends July 31.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Who's Still Running for Governor in Massachusetts?

Primary season has been in full swing nationwide, but Massachusetts residents still have two months to go before heading to the polls. The governor's race has been one of the most interesting in the Bay State this far. Republican Charlie Baker isn't in it -- he's serving out the remainder of his second term before leaving office without running for reelection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Supreme Judicial Court rules against GOP challenge to new Massachusetts voting law

BOSTON -- The Supreme Judicial Court has ruled against a GOP challenge to the state's new voting law. The Massachusetts Republican Party filed a lawsuit claiming the expansion of early voting, and permanent mail-in voting was unconstitutional. The high court rejected that argument. "Today is a great day for Massachusetts citizens and voters," said Secretary of State William Galvin. In June, Gov. Charlie Baker signed the VOTES Act into law.  "The first aspect of the Act, which was critically timed, is the availability of vote-by-mail ballots without excuse for all voters in Massachusetts, for our upcoming September 6th primaries. As part of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Relief rebate would flow to 2 million Massachusetts residents

BOSTON (State House News Service) – House Democrats estimate their new tax rebate plan would help more than 2 million Massachusetts residents, and the half billion-dollar program might only represent an opening salvo of tax relief proposals. The program legislative leaders placed on the table Thursday would offer one-time,...
burlington.org

Why are the Flags at half mast?

Please be advised that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset at all state buildings on Monday, July 11, 2022, the day of interment, in honor of Massachusetts Army National Guard Colonel Brett Patrick Conaway, of Natick, MA, who passed away on June 29, 2022.
BURLINGTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Karen Spilka
Ballotpedia News

Two Massachusetts ballot initiatives filed a second round of signatures for a spot on the November ballot

The Massachusetts Secretary of State reported on July 7 that two ballot initiatives had filed a second round of signatures on July 6. One initiative would incrementally change the number of retail alcohol licenses an establishment could own from no more than 12 in 2023 to no more than 18 by 2031. It would also prohibit in-store automated and self-checkout sales of alcohol. The initiative is sponsored by the Massachusetts Package Stores Association.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Mass. Senate passes child care bill

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Senate on Thursday passed a bill that could help child care centers hire more workers.The bill would create grants, scholarships and loan forgiveness programs for people who want to become child care providers, and it would establish a tier for pay.Lawmakers are recommending that pay for early education workers "be commensurate with public school teachers who are similarly credentialed." Subsidized providers could also offer free or discounted seats for their staff's children.  The bill would also expand programs that help parents pay for child care. A report from April found that some Massachusetts families are spending nearly half their income on child care. Families who make just over $65,000 a year can currently get help paying for child care - that income eligibility level would increase to $164,000 over time. "Unfortunately, high-quality early education remains out of reach for most Massachusetts families, and our providers struggle to keep their doors open," Senate President Karen Spilka said. "This bill will address those issues and make our Commonwealth stronger by making early education more affordable, investing in our early educators, and ensuring the sustainability of our providers."The proposal now goes to the House.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Time is now for Western Massachusetts passenger rail service (Editorial)

Establishing regular, reliable passenger rail service through Western Massachusetts is not a new concept. In the 1970s, when the National Rail Passenger Corp., which we know as Amtrak, was created, transportation and rail advocates from Massachusetts and Connecticut rallied together behind what was then known as the “Inland Route.” The goal was to provide service to Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor from New Haven north to Hartford and Springfield and on to Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Economy#Tax Relief#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Boston Legislative#House Ways Means Chair#Senate Ways Means
WSBS

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?

Massachusetts has some head-scratching laws as we have discussed in the past. One law I find particularly interesting and humorous is the one about a certain activity performed within the privacy of your own home. You can check that one out by going here. Then there are some Massachusetts laws that make sense like this one which can halt this fun but risky activity that people like to perform in their backyards. As matter of fact, many Berkshire County residents got away with doing this recently as law enforcement usually turns a blind eye to this hobby around this time of year. We can go on and on regarding weird and interesting Massachusetts laws. Actually, you can check out 31 of them by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont regulators threaten to revoke license of 32 Walgreens pharmacies

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont regulators are threatening to revoke the license of the 32 Walgreens pharmacies in the state. This comes after a series of alleged violations of regulations that include unplanned pharmacy closures without making provisions for customers to get their prescriptions elsewhere and over scheduling vaccine appointments.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CNET

Stimulus Checks 2022: First Tax Rebate Payments Going Out. Who Is Eligible for the Money?

Some New Mexico residents may have already received their first payments. Californians can look for their inflation relief checks as soon as October. To lessen the blow of rampant inflation and guard against the growing threat of recession, an increasing number of states are sending money to residents in the form of tax rebates or inflation-relief checks. One of the latest is South Carolina, where Gov. Henry McMaster signed legislation to send taxpayers tax refund checks by the end of 2022. Massachusetts could be next, where the state legislature hopes to send money by the end of September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Boston

Some Massachusetts towns removing fluoride from tap water

CONCORD -- Some Massachusetts towns are now removing fluoride from their tap water.Dr. Douglas Chespak of Varinos Dental Associates says fluoride is one of the biggest fighters against cavities, but a nationwide shortage of the chemical could now impact your drinking water. "Took out four teeth so far today, a lot of those was due to decay," Dr. Chespak told WBZ-TV.Public Works crews in some towns like Concord and Peabody add fluoride to their water supply to prevent tooth decay, but supply chain issues have made finding these chemicals much harder."It's basically an additive that provides, over a long period of...
CONCORD, MA
NECN

COVID Risk Increases in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy