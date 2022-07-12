ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Prime Day soundbar deals 2022: LG, Samsung, Sony and more

By Mary Stone
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago

When you watch TV would you like to experience a more powerful cinematic sound? Why, of course, you do! Whether it's a dialogue-heavy indie-flick, the latest Hollywood blockbuster or a binge-worthy Netflix series, a decent soundbar will improve your viewing immeasurably.

What's even better is that thanks to Amazon Prime Day , we've got a great selection of budget deals for you below courtesy of Amazon. Take a look to find some great deals on some of our favorite brands and best soundbars around.

Luckily, Prime Day isn't specific to just Amazon, and you can find big discounts on great soundbars across a wide variety of retailers, so that's why we've done the hard work for you to find the best Prime Day deals around.

Here's our pick of the best deals from online retailers on a selection of sound-boosting TV soundbar solutions. Oh, and don't forget, we've also got a dedicated Best soundbars buying guide, and a special feature which will show you how to choose and set up a soundbar , so there'll be no issues when it arrives.

The best Prime Day soundbar deals

Best Prime Day sales

The best Prime Day soundbar deals live right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZB3s_0gY1eox300

Sony HT-G700: $599 $398 at Amazon (save $201)
The Sony HT-G700 has got a big, weighty sound that makes for an impressive and engaging Dolby Atmos listening experience all the while coming in a solid, stylish package. At less than $400, the HT-G700 is a good soundbar and an even better deal for a bar that comes packed with its own wireless subwoofer alongside a dedicated HDMI input. If you aren't interested in multi-room support, this soundbar is a great way to upgrade the sound of any TV. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJoRr_0gY1eox300

Roku Streambar: $129 $89 at Amazon (save $40)
Roku has its own soundbar, the Streambar, and its got direct, well-projected sound with a solid feature list and most importantly can get loud without issue. If you need a cheap upgrade for your TV, this is it. Plus, the Roku Streambar is also its very own full-fledged Roku device with all the familiar Roku features you already probably know and love, so it's a great way to make a TV smart and easily stream all the 4K HDR content you could ever want. Check it out while supplies last. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4faw_0gY1eox300

LG SP8YA Dolby Atmos soundbar $800 $400 at Best Buy (save $400)
This Dolby Atmos soundbar with a wireless sub has many the connectivity and features of LG's higher-end models. There's eARC , plus another HDMI 2.1 input with 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10 pass-through as well as an optical input and a USB port. Streaming is well catered for too, alongside Bluetooth and wi-fi, there’s Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2 . Sonically this 3.1.2 package punches above its weight with a broad, vibrant soundstage that can easily match the cinematic scale of larger screens. It can also be upgraded to 5.1.2 by the addition of the SPK8 2.0 surround kit Four stars. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gv3dr_0gY1eox300

Vizio Elevate: $1099 $979 at Amazon
We haven't reviewed this Vizio bar yet, but by all accounts, this soundbar/5.1 system supports Dolby Atmos, has unique adjustable-height speakers, and most importantly, the Elevate offers up great sound quality for the money. If you want a good soundbar, look no further than the Elevate. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNeS2_0gY1eox300

Samsung Q800A Dolby Atmos soundbar $900 $700 (save $200) at Walmart
Very few soundbar subs perform as well as Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A with a muscular, room-filling sound and a gut-busting bass, all contained within a relatively small package. Not only does the Q800A offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, but it also has a broad feature set. Alongside two HDMI ports (one equipped with eARC) and an optical input, there’s Bluetooth and, once connected to wi-fi, you can stream via Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2, all of which can be controlled by the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Four stars. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Spt0Q_0gY1eox300

Samsung Q700A Dolby Atmos soundbar $698 $547 at Walmart (save $151)
We haven't tested this step-down model from the Q800A (above), but Dolby Atmos soundbars at this price don't come up very often. Like its big sibling, this is a 3.1.2 system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and the same excellent connectivity. The main bar is even the same size as the Q800A, but the sub is slightly smaller, indicating the low-end performance may not be as punchy. If you're not all about the bass though this could be the perfect bargain. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEGFW_0gY1eox300

Sony SF100 soundbar $128 $99 at Target (save $29)
If you're looking for a simple, constructive step up in sound from your TV's in-built speakers, Sony's SF150 offers a significant sonic enhancement for little outlay. Alongside HDMI ARC, it has an optical input supporting Dolby Digital , Dolby Dual mono and LPCM 2ch. There's also a USB port and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for music playback from an external source too. To boost your cinema experience there's also Sony's S-Force Front Surround technology on-board, which applies processing to give the acoustic impression of a more encompassing sound stage. Four stars. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCqtk_0gY1eox300

Samsung HW-Q600A $600 $450 at Best Buy (save $150)
A premium Atmos soundbar at a not-so-premium price thanks to Black Friday. We've been impressed with Samsung's form in the Atmos soundbar market of late, so we reckon the Q600A at only $328 is a safe bet for those looking to sweeten up their TV system. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wlecx_0gY1eox300

Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR $599 $499 at Crutchfield (save $100) Not one we've tested but this sleek 5.1 system with surround speakers and separate subwoofer has a generous three Ultra HD 4K HDMI inputs, one HDMI output as well as Bluetooth, WiFi and Chromecast streaming capabilities. There's also DTS and Dolby Digital decoding, as well as Polk's SDA technology. A high spec and driver count at under $500. View Deal

