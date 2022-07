The race is on: many Britons are champing at the bit to leave our sceptred isle for some guaranteed sunshine this summer. Checking your vital paperwork is in order before travelling is essential, but Britain’s departure from the European Union, the introduction of new blue passports and confusion over passport expiry during the coronavirus lockdown period have left many uncertain as to the official requirements in relation to this essential document. We answer the important questions to help you prepare for your next trip away.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO