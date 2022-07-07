Funny Yelp Reviews For Some Minnesota Jails

ANOKA, MN (AP) — An Anoka, Minnesota, man has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant daughter 13 years ago in Coon Rapids. Authorities say the 37-year-old man told them earlier this month he was responsible for her death. He has been booked into the Anoka County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter but has not been formally charged. The 3-month-old girl died in January 2009, after paramedics responded to a report that she was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the girl was taken to the hospital and declared dead.

ANOKA, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO