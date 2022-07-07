Funny Yelp Reviews For Some Minnesota Jails

I had no idea that people actually did YELP reviews for Minnesota Jails. I have to admit that some gave me a chuckle. Check out some of these YELP reviews. If you're ever in need of a great relaxing vacation. Washington County Jail is the place to travel to. They have...
ANOKA, MN (AP) — An Anoka, Minnesota, man has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant daughter 13 years ago in Coon Rapids. Authorities say the 37-year-old man told them earlier this month he was responsible for her death. He has been booked into the Anoka County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter but has not been formally charged. The 3-month-old girl died in January 2009, after paramedics responded to a report that she was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the girl was taken to the hospital and declared dead.
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sent to federal prison for a series of armed robberies. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 30-year-old Keanu Ross was given a 17-1/2 year prison term for his conviction on charges of aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery, and using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He was accused of robbing two convenience stores and a hotel in the Twin Cities in February 2020.
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The father of a baby who died 12 years ago in the Twin Cities has been charged with the infant's death. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Benjamin Russell of Anoka was charged Friday with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of his three-month-old daughter in January 2009. A news release says Coon Rapids Police responded to a 911 report that an infant was not breathing and the child was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. At the time, her death was blamed on positional asphyxiation.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A young man has died after more gun violence in Minneapolis.Police say a man in his 20s was shot on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. He died at the hospital.No arrests have been made, but investigators say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.This is the 47th homicide this year in Minneapolis
Minneapolis' Indeed Brewing has announced its latest product: a THC seltzer. The new drink comes after a bill passed the Minnesota Legislature allowing hemp-derived THC food and drink products to be sold in the state. The bill passed as state DFL members kept quiet on what the provision actually meant, while some GOP members reportedly overlooked the language.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
Yes, you read that headline correctly. State legislators in Minnesota accidentally legalized food and beverages containing THC during a regulatory overhaul on July 1, according to Cannabis Life Network. Many Minnesota residents were surprised by the news, including some of the legislators who voted in favor of the law. In fact, at least one Republican state senator has admitted it was a mistake. Here's how it happened.
A man died after being struck by an SUV driven by his ex in what police describe as a domestic dispute. The incident unfolded at 3:20 a.m. Saturday near 1st Ave S and 17th St E., just south of downtown Minneapolis, with police arriving at the scene to find a man in his 30s with grave injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Dinkytown restaurant Burrito Loco is closing indefinitely following an overnight shooting that shattered one of its windows. According to police, the shooting incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on 13th Avenue Southeast, which is outside the restaurant. A witness at the scene said she heard arguing followed by...
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Center man faces federal charges after police found over 130 spent shell casings outside an apartment complex after he allegedly fired guns off his balcony on the Fourth of July. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said they were called to the 5300...
MINNEAPOLIS — When Minnesota's new law allowing hemp-derived THC edibles kicked in July 1, it surprised many, including city and county leaders across the state. The law set the rules for maximum legal dosages for gummies, packaging, warning labels and the age of purchase. But it was fairly silent on the issue of how and where those products can be sold, and under what circumstances.
MINNEAPOLIS — A man in his 20s died early Sunday morning after police say officers found him with life-threatening gunshot wounds while responding to a report of shots fired. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunshots near the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue...
A Minneapolis city councilor has apologized after comments he made placing the blame for the chaotic scenes in the city on Fourth of July on the Somali community drew condemnation. Ward 3 councilor Michael Rainville made the comments during a gathering at Kramarczuk's in Northeast Minneapolis on Friday. He was...
