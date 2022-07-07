ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rapper Gunna again denied bond in gang, racketeering case

By KATE BRUMBACK
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2owFGw_0gY1RpPF00
Rappers Organized Crime FILE - Gunna performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London, England, on Sep. 10, 2021. A judge in Atlanta on Thursday, July 7, 2022, denied bond for rapper Gunna, who's charged with racketeering along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File) (Scott Garfitt)

ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge in Atlanta on Thursday denied bond for rapper Gunna, who's charged with racketeering along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville had previously denied bond for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, and on Thursday held a hearing on the rapper's request to reconsider that decision. Glanville said he worried Kitchens might threaten or intimidate witnesses if he were released ahead of trial.

Prosecutors have said that Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is a founder of a violent street gang in Atlanta called Young Slime Life and that Kitchens has a management role within the gang. The 88-page indictment filed in May alleges the gang committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings over roughly a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media.

In a statement released on his birthday last month, Kitchens proclaimed his innocence.

Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Don Geary cited several crimes not related to the indictment that he said Kitchens might have been involved in and said the state continues to believe he shouldn’t be released on bond.

Steve Sadow, a lawyer for Kitchens, said prosecutors had failed to make any specific allegations or produce any evidence to show that his client is a threat to witnesses. Kitchens and his parents are willing to put up their property as collateral and Kitchens would agree to be on house arrest with electronic monitoring, Sadow said.

“The only thing that Mr. Kitchens wants under these circumstances is to be released, to be in his home, to be able to produce music and meet with counsel to prepare for trial in this case,” Sadow said.

Kitchens, who is signed to Williams’ Young Stoner Life record label, scored his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with “DS4Ever” this year.

Glanville noted that he has not granted bond for any of the people charged in the indictment. He said he wants to get the case tried as quickly as possible. It is currently set for trial in January.

Prosecutors also asked in a court filing Tuesday that they be allowed to exclude contact information and home addresses of their witnesses from information provided to defense attorneys and to restrict information regarding statements by cooperating gang members until 30 days before trial. If they are required to provide the names and contact information for all witnesses, they ask that defense attorneys not be allowed to share the witness lists with their clients, clients’ family members or anyone else.

Prosecutors said they have “significant safety concerns” for their witnesses based on threats and violence from gang members.

Glanville on Wednesday issued a temporary order instructing defense attorneys to withhold contact information of prosecution witnesses from their clients. He said he will modify the order after hearing more evidence from prosecutors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rollingout.com

Gunna denied bond again; new details revealed

Atlanta rapper Gunna will stay in jail after he was denied bond on July 7 for racketeering charges. Gunna is now tied to another incident at the Fulton County Jail in May 2022. Prosecutors say that a nurse attempted to smuggle a bag into the jail that was full of marijuana and cocaine on May 14.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
HipHopDX.com

L.A. Drill Rapper MoneyGangVontae Filmed Getting Shot To Death In Bronx Pharmacy

Bronx, NY – Gun violence continues to plague the rap community, taking yet another young life. According to NBC New York, 27-year-old Avanti Frowner — later identified as Los Angeles drill rapper MoneyGangVontae — was in the Bronx on Thursday (June 9) when he was ambushed inside a local pharmacy by four other men during what police are calling an attempted robbery.
BRONX, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight Intimidated 50 Cent On Set Of "In Da Club" Video Shoot, Says D12's Bizarre

Those Suge Knight stories are Hip Hop moments that have gone down in history. From stories about threats, shaking up label heads, or extracting fear in the hearts of industry executives and artists alike, Knight's reputation as a hitmaker and industry gangster is unmatched. D12's Bizarre has plenty of moments to share from his time as a Rap star at the height of his career, and during his chat with Math Hoffa, he detailed a story involving 50 Cent, Knight, and Eminem.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Photos Of Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Post-Beatdown Surface Online

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle’s murder trial is underway in Los Angeles, over three years since the celebrated rapper was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store. On Tuesday (June 28), Nipsey’s alleged killer Eric Holder was expected back in court, but the hearing was reportedly delayed after he was assaulted by fellow inmates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Gunna
CBS News

Eric Holder found guilty in death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Eric Holder, the man charged in the fatal shooting of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday, CBS Los Angeles reported. The jury deliberated for about six hours before reaching its verdict. Holder, 32, had also been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racketeering#Street Gang#Defense Attorneys#Gang Members
musictimes.com

Young Thug Nephew Arrested For Murder Amid Uncle's Current Jail Stint [REPORT]

It looks like Young Thug's family would visit another family member in jail anytime soon. This is because the rapper's nephew was currently in police custody. Although the actual incident happened days ago, it is only around this time that outlets have confirmed his identity and relationship to the GRAMMY-winning rapper who is currently in jail.
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy