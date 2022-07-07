You Can Drive a Ferrari or Lamborghini Around a Kentucky Race Track [VIDEO]

Back in the 1960s, Count Giovanni Volpi wanted to buy a new Ferrari 250 GTO but his request was denied. As a reply to this denial, Volpi hired engineer Giotto Bizzarrini to upgrade a used Ferrari 250 GT SWB. The result was the one-off Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan - a model that raced against the new 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. While during the 1962 Le Mans race the Breadvan was forced to retire due to a driveshaft failure, during the same racing season it won the GT class in two races. It raced a few more races after that, and starting 1973, it appears regularly at historic races worldwide. This year’s Le Mans Classic was one of the races it entered, but it would turn out to be disastrous.

