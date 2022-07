Whether it’s dealing with postpartum depression, breastfeeding, or finding the right nanny, there’s a chance that the hit CBC comedy Workin’ Moms has tried to help you find the humor in raising children. Though the series has been a hit in Canada — and the U.S. via Netflix — series creator and lead actor Catherine Reitman announced recently that the upcoming seventh season of the show would be its last.

TV SERIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO