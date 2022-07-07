ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Oakland men who drowned saving child hope to send bodies to Guatemala

By Amber Lee, Lisa Fernandez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. - The family and friends of the three immigrant men who drowned while rescuing a boy from the delta in Sacramento are hoping to send their bodies back to their native Guatemala. Wendy Rivas of Oakland started a GoFundMe for her father Edwin "Guistillo" Rivas, 57, and...

