The debt-to-income ratio, or DTI, is derived by dividing monthly debt payments by monthly gross income before taxes. The ratio is expressed as a percentage. Lenders use it to determine how well borrowers manage monthly debts and if borrowers can afford to repay a new loan. Lenders tend to view consumers with high DTI ratios as riskier borrowers than those with low ratios, namely because high DTI consumers may find it difficult to repay their loans in the case of financial hardship.

ECONOMY ・ 25 DAYS AGO