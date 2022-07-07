ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan Falls, OH

Nancy K. Fracker

By Farus Funeral Home
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy K. Fracker, 76 of Duncan Falls, formerly of Chandlersville, passed away peacefully July 7, 2022 while at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. Nancy was born in Zanesville on August 19, 1945. She is the daughter of the late Walter R. and Violet M. (Palmer) Gatewood. Nancy worked for many years...

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Laurel A. Burkhart

Laurel A. Burkhart, 76, of Zanesville, died at 1:57 A.M. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born January 25, 1946, in Norwich, a daughter of the late Paul and Dora (McConnell) Stewart. She was a homemaker and babysat for over thirty years. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and CCL. Laurel always had children in her home and enjoyed baking, going to Church, meeting with friends for breakfast, and going to Amish Country.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Danny B. Hartman

Danny B. Hartman, 80 of Philo, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022, while at his home and surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born on July 6, 1942 in Philo. He is the son of the late Forrest and Clarice (Trout) Hartman. Dan retired as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Sidwell Brothers after many years of faithful service. Dan was member of the Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department for 47 years, where he served as Chief for many years. Dan loved to be a part of the fire service, and showed it by being active in the Southeastern Ohio Fire Chiefs Association, Muskingum County Fireman’s’ Association, and of course, the Harrison Township Fireman’s Festival. However, Dan’s favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family, especially at cookouts.
PHILO, OH
WHIZ

James R. Ross

James R. “Jim” Ross, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at his home on July 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Genesis Hospice. Jim was born in White Cross Hospital of Columbus on April 18, 1946. He is the son of the late Delbert Robert and Wanda Elaine (Jenkins) Ross. Jim worked for the Ohio Ferro Alloy in Philo as a Steel Worker, for Putnam Transfer and Anheuser-Busch (Eagle Snacks) as a truck driver and he retired from PIP Printing in Columbus where he worked as their delivery driver in and around the Columbus area. Jim was very active his entire.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Charles A. Tyo

Charles A. Tyo, 64, of Zanesville, died on Monday, July 4, 2022 at his home. He was born March 3, 1958, a son of the late Floyd F. and Beatrice Robinson Tyo Sr. He enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers and loved his cats. He is survived by...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandlersville, OH
Zanesville, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Duncan Falls, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
WHIZ

New Concord Hosts Fireman Festival

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – A local festival happened in New Concord earlier today to celebrate community firemen. The festival kicked off with a parade and continued with games, raffles, and prizes for participants. Billy Mitchell, the President of the New Concord Fire Association says that the event is important...
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

Missing Teen in Zanesville

The Zanesville Police Department needs your help locating a missing juvenile. 13-year-old Aiden Combs was last seen around Zane’s Lading during the fireworks show on July 4. He is believed to be with other juveniles. He was reported missing July 5. Combs is described 5’08, 160 pounds, light brown...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Headley Inn Winery & Vineyard Opens for Business

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The historic Headley Inn now features a winery and vineyard!. The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon with plenty of the community in attendance!. Originally built in 1777, The Adams family, Brian, Ashley, and Carrie fell in love with and re-opened the Inn in 2015 as a bed and breakfast and wedding venue.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum River Advocacy Council Host 6th Annual ‘Riverfest’

MUSKINGUM, COUNTY, Ohio – Muskingum Valley Boating Association and the Muskingum Riverway Advocacy Council or ‘MRAC’ hosted the 6th annual Riverfest today. The event is MRAC’s main fundraising, providing the group with funds used to keep the river clean and bring awareness to the Muskingum river.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Church Services#Genesis Hospital
WHIZ

Dresden Hosts Homecoming Parade

DRESDEN, Ohio – The Dresden homecoming continued its historic festivities earlier today. The homecoming kicked off with a parade on Wednesday starting at Tri-Valley Middle School. The event was full of fun with rides for kids, bands, good food, drawings and other fun for the community. The Queen of...
DRESDEN, OH
WHIZ

Delta Kappa Gamma Hosts Annual Garage Sale

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Friday was the opening day for the Delta Kappa Gamma Annual garage sale!. The sale, taking place in the Singer Center Gym located at 831 Matthews St, will be open for one more day, from 9 AM to 2 PM this Saturday. All proceeds will be...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County Family Dependency Court Graduates Member from Program

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Emotions were strong at Muskingum County Juvenile Courts as the Family Dependency Court graduated one of its members. Family Dependency Court, a program introduced to the county by Judge Eric Martin, is a program that works with struggling addicts in the Muskingum county region – helping them complete the requirements needed to reunite with their children and families.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WHIZ

Carr Center Hosts Annual Golf Outing

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Carr Center hosted their annual golf outing Friday!. Teams teed off for a good cause at Jaycee’s Golf Course off Jackson Road. All proceeds from the outing go to the Adult Day Center, funding their monthly field trips out into the community. Carr Center...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Newark Man Arrested for Case Involving a Minor

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve made an arrest of a Newark man charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor. The arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Reif comes after an investigation of a complaint by a Licking County family regarding Reif engaging in inappropriate conduct with their underage son.
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Seals Sentenced to 4 and a half years in Prison

A 36-year-old man from Fairfield County was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison out of a. possible maximum sentence of five years after a jury found him guilty. In May, jurors in Muskingum County convicted Daniel Seals on one third-degree felony count of gross. sexual imposition with a victim under...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Spectrum Breaks Ground on Broadband Project

Spectrum broke ground on construction of a fiber-optic network expansion project that will bring gigabit broadband and other Spectrum services to more than 2,300 homes and small businesses in Noble County. The buildout is made possible with Spectrum’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural areas, which includes $1.2 billion...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy