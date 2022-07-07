Girl Scouts in Billings use cookie sales money to donate pet oxygen masks

BILLINGS, Mont. - Girl Scouts in Billings donated pet oxygen masks to Billings Fire Station 1 Wednesday.

Money raised by the girls was put to a good cause, with Troop 2005 donating five pet oxygen masks to the department to use on fire trucks throughout the city.

“If we have a structure fire, we’ll administer oxygen to the pets. The mask comes in different sizes, it fits over the muzzle of the animal, and it allows us to get oxygen to the animal to help them after a fire,” explained Billings Fire Department Engineer Dan Hauf.

Billing City Government said the masks are reusable, but receive wear and tear over time and need to be replaced.

“In the past, their community projects have been donating food and other supplies to pet shelters. The goal every year with the funds from their cookie sales is to give back to the community. So we did some reading and some research and considering their love for animals and public safety, we learned about pet oxygen masks. It was a passion project for the girls,” said Kristi Osterlund, whose daughter is in Troop 2005.