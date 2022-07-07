ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Girl Scouts in Billings use cookie sales money to donate pet oxygen masks

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGKx5_0gY11UF100

BILLINGS, Mont. - Girl Scouts in Billings donated pet oxygen masks to Billings Fire Station 1 Wednesday.

Money raised by the girls was put to a good cause, with Troop 2005 donating five pet oxygen masks to the department to use on fire trucks throughout the city.

“If we have a structure fire, we’ll administer oxygen to the pets. The mask comes in different sizes, it fits over the muzzle of the animal, and it allows us to get oxygen to the animal to help them after a fire,” explained Billings Fire Department Engineer Dan Hauf.

Billing City Government said the masks are reusable, but receive wear and tear over time and need to be replaced.

“In the past, their community projects have been donating food and other supplies to pet shelters. The goal every year with the funds from their cookie sales is to give back to the community. So we did some reading and some research and considering their love for animals and public safety, we learned about pet oxygen masks. It was a passion project for the girls,” said Kristi Osterlund, whose daughter is in Troop 2005.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scouts#Oxygen#The Masks#Community Projects#Charity#Troop 2005
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy