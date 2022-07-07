ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Caan, actor who played hot-tempered Sonny Corleone in 'The Godfather,' dies at 82

By Adam Bernstein
SFGate
 3 days ago

James Caan, a Hollywood leading man of the 1970s who memorably displayed his tough-guy screen presence as the trigger-happy Mafioso Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather" - but who also proved, beyond his macho exterior, a versatile performer of wry expressiveness and unexpected vulnerability - died July 6 at 82....

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Al Pacino & Robert De Niro Remember ‘Godfather’ Co-Star James Caan

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, stars of the Francis Ford Coppola classics The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, remembered their castmate James Caan today as a great actor and friend. “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” Pacino said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.” De Niro offered a simple, “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” Caan died yesterday at the age of 82. Earlier today, Coppola honored his longtime friend. More from DeadlineJames Caan Dies: 'The Godfather' Oscar Nominee, 'Brian's Song' & 'Elf' Star Was 82James Caan Leaves Behind Hitman Thriller 'Fast Charlie'James Caan: A Career In PicturesBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Bette Midler
Person
James Caan
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Marlon Brando
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Rolling Stone

James Caan: His 10 Toughest, Wildest and Most Memorable Roles

He was tough, he was sexy, and he was one of the most charismatic movies stars of the 1970s — he was James Caan, your go-to guy when you wanted someone who could be flinty yet charming, smooth yet volatile. A Bronx-born, Queens-raised actor who claimed he was the “only New York Jewish cowboy,” the former Michigan State football player got bit by the acting bug when he transferred to Hofstra University, and was already making the bit-player rounds on TV shows (Dr. Kildare, Combat!, Route 66, The Alfred Hitchcock Show) in the early ’60s. After director Howard Hawks cast him in two movies — Red Line 7000 (1965) and El Dorado (1966) — Caan started to attract attention as the next big up-and-comer. It wasn’t until the one-two punch of a TV movie about a gridiron hero and Paramount picture based on a bestseller about gangsters, respectively, that he became a bona fide star. Even when he showed up in his later years, usually as a crusty old guy for added color or the human embodiment of AARP-age machismo, Caan was still the kind of performer who stopped you dead in your tracks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Academy Awards#Nazi#Jewish
Us Weekly

James Caan’s Most Memorable Roles Through the Years: From ‘The Godfather’ to ‘Get Smart’

Hollywood history. James Caan made a name for himself in both dramatic and comedic roles before his death at age 82. The actor got his start in off-Broadway plays before breaking into the film industry in the mid-1960s. After collaborating with famed director Francis Ford Coppola on 1969’s The Rain People, Caan appeared opposite Billy Dee Williams in the 1971 TV movie Brian’s Song.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

James Caan: A Career In Pictures

The late, great James Caan who died today had a career that spanned 55 years and included classic films such as Howard Hawks’ El Dorado, Michael Mann’s Thief, Rob Reiner’s Misery, Jon Favreau’s Elf and, of course, Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece, The Godfather. Almost from...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Hollywood Legend James Caan Dies at 82

“When it comes to the action, I’m as good as anybody, and don’t forget it,” James Caan’s famous Godfather character, Sonny Corleone said in what is one of the franchise’s many iconic lines. Caan, who passed away on Wednesday, made a living being part of Hollywood action for decades, usually playing a “tough guy,” but also showing a great deal of versatility and range throughout his long career.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Army
SFGate

'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in “The Sopranos” and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including “Goodfellas,” died Friday. He was 79. Sirico died at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said his manager,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

James Caan, Film Icon Who Starred in ‘The Godfather’, Dead at 82

James Caan, the Hollywood icon who portrayed Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and starred in films like Brian’s Song, Thief, and Misery, has died at the age of 82. The actor’s family announced Caan’s death Thursday on social media. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the family tweeted.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘Virgin River’ Season 4 Trailer Released by Netflix (TV News Roundup)

The official trailer for season 4 of “Virgin River,” the Netflix romantic drama based on the novels of Robyn Carr, has been released. “Virgin River” stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe, a nurse practitioner who accepts a job offer to move from Los Angeles to the titular North Carolina small town. The show follows Melinda as she adjusts to small town life and gets involved with romantic drama, particularly involving local restaurant owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy