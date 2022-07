Ja Morant is one of many NBA superstars to sign a max contract extension with their team this offseason, but his contract is a little different than most first max contracts. Memphis gave Morant a designated five-year, $193 million max deal that could reach up to $231 million. However, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Morant’s extension with the Grizzlies does not include a player option on the fifth year.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO