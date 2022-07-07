Tire Industry Association Launches EV Advisory Council

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced Fisker Finance℠, a digital financing platform offering seamless and convenient loan purchase options 1 to Fisker customers. The company also reaffirmed the nomination of Chase 2 in the US and Santander Consumer Finance in Europe as retail financing partners, as noted in its February 2022 earnings release, with more announcements to come. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005302/en/ Fisker Inc. – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced Fisker Finance℠, a digital financing platform offering seamless and convenient loan purchase options to Fisker customers. The company also reaffirmed the nomination of Chase in the US and Santander Consumer Finance in Europe as retail financing partners, as noted in its February 2022 earnings release, with more announcements to come. The digital financing program aligns with launch of the Fisker Ocean in November 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

