Tire Industry Association Launches EV Advisory Council

By Madeleine Winer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the automotive industry shifts toward producing electric-powered vehicles, the Tire Industry Association (TIA) has launched an Electric Vehicle Advisory Council (EVAC) to begin evaluating the impact of this evolution on the tire industry. The council will focus on educating and training tire and auto dealers on the proper...

