ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Dartmouth Police Department arrest cement truck driver after road spill

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“On Thursday, July 7, 2022 at approximately 10:46 a.m., Dartmouth Police responded to the area of State Road at Arcadia Avenue after receiving reports of...

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Motorcycle crashed into back of car in Norton after police pursuit

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcycle crashed into the back of a car in Norton after police pursued the speeding motorcycle Saturday. At 12:00 p.m. Saturday, a Norton Police officer patrolling on Freeman Street observed two motorcycles traveling in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. The officer...
NORTON, MA
FUN 107

Seekonk Police Arrest Mansfield Man for Alleged B&E, Assault on Officer

Seekonk Police arrested a Mansfield man last week after he was allegedly breaking into a tow yard while armed with a machete-like knife, and with which an officer was injured. On Tuesday, July 5, multiple units responded to a tow yard in town at around 9:40 p.m. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. According to police, officers arrived to find a man, matching the description of the suspect, with a large, machete-like knife attached to his waistband.
MANSFIELD, MA
reportertoday.com

The Seekonk Police Department is attempting to identify the following suspects:

On 6/18, around 7:15pm, an unarmed robbery occurred in the parking lot of Ocean State Job Lot (150 Highland Avenue). A male suspect approached a female sitting alone in her vehicle in the parking lot. The male was acting erratically and demanded money from the female. Although never observed, the victim felt like the suspect might be armed and was threatened enough to give the male money. Victim described the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic male, thin build, black bushy hair, wearing a red t-shirt and dark colored shorts. Suspect was also reported to be yelling “Bible verses”. See attached photo (not great quality).
SEEKONK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Crime & Safety
Dartmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Dartmouth, MA
City
Cranston, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Motorcycle rider transported to Rhode Island Hospital after crash

A motorcycle rider was injured after crashing on Saturday. At approximately noon, Norton Police shut down West Main Street at Freeman Street due to a motorcycle crash with injury. According to witnesses, police attempted to stop the rider when he took off and rear-ended an SUV. The male operator appeared...
NORTON, MA
ABC6.com

1 Firefighter transported to hospital after East Greenwich fire

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A firefighter was transported to the hospital after a house fire in East Greenwich on Saturday morning. The fire happened on Crestridge Drive before 11 a.m. Providence Canteen and Cranston Air Supply were on the scene according to the East Greenwich Fire Fighters Association’s...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Newport man sentenced to prison for crash that led to death of Fall River graduate, Westport woman

A Newport man has been sentenced to prison due to a crash that led to the death of a local woman. According to Middletown Sergeant Clifford McGregor, on November 16th, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 830 Third Beach Road in the Town of Middletown, RI. Officers were dispatched and responded to the area and located a white sedan overturned in the roadway. Officers located and identified the operator, then 23-year-old Newport resident Patrick Carson. Kailyn Newton, a 22-year-old female from Westport Massachusetts, was located inside the vehicle and was found to be unresponsive. The Middletown Fire Department arrived on scene and transported Newton to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Ruiz
fallriverreporter.com

Westport Fire Department: 3 sent to the hospital after car hits deer on Westport highway

Three were sent to the hospital after a crash in Westport. Westport Police and Fire responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 88 this morning. According to the Westport Fire Department, a vehicle traveling south struck a deer, causing the hood to pop up and then obstructing the driver’s view. The vehicle crossed into the north bound lane and came to rest in the brush.
WESTPORT, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Individuals in Connection to Recent Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Roxbury

Boston Police are attempting to identify the above-pictured individuals in relation to a recent Assault with a Dangerous Weapon that occurred in the area of 19 Clifford Street in Roxbury on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 6:42 pm. The female suspect is described as a black female with medium-length hair, a gray jacket, and black pants. The male is described as a black male wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, a multicolored scally cap, and carrying a backpack.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Two cars crash in East Greenwich, drivers sent to hospital

East Greenwich crews responded to a crash on Friday evening involving two cars on South Country Trail off of Route 4. Police said the drivers of each car were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. There were no additional occupants in either of the cars, according to police. NBC...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

Man, 35, charged in fatal Mansfield crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was charged in a fatal Mansfield crash earlier this week. Gonsahn Kamara, 35, is charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor – 2nd offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and traffic violations.
MANSFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Despite rescue efforts, 26-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in rollover crash this morning

Despite rescue efforts by several people, a 26-year-old Massachusetts woman was killed in a rollover crash this morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 5:55 a.m. Troopers assigned to the State Police-Leominster Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over on Route 2 westbound in Fitchburg around the 97.7 mile marker.
FITCHBURG, MA
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Woman Killed In Fitchburg Rollover Crash: Police

A 26-year-old woman from Gardner has died in a morning rollover crash in central Massachusetts, authorities said. Massachusetts State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg just before 6 a.m. on Friday, July 8, MSP said. Upon arrival, troopers found several bystanders attempting CPR on the...
FITCHBURG, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest man wanted in double murder of 28-year-old woman, 42-year-old man

Arlington, MA/Concord, NH- Officials have announced that a man wanted in a double murder was captured by Massachusetts State Police. Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh announced that an arrest warrant was issued on July 7, 2022, for 33-year-old Craig Keville, for two counts of first-degree murder.
ARLINGTON, MA
ABC6.com

3 people rushed to hospital in Westport crash

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Westport on Friday morning. Westport police said the accident happened on Route 88. “A vehicle traveling south struck a deer, causing the hood to pop up obstructing the driver’s view,” the department said in a Facebook post.
WESTPORT, MA
iheart.com

Malden Man Arrested For Soliciting Woman At South Station

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Malden man was arrested after he solicited a woman for sex at the MBTA Bus Terminal at South Station Friday morning, Transit Police said. Officers responded to South Station at around 4 a.m. for a report of a female victim being harassed by an unknown male. The victim told officers she was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a male who offered her money in exchange for sex.
MALDEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy