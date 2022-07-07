ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

His Brexit Deal Was Oven-Ready, But Now Boris Johnson Is Cooked

By Adam Coghlan
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Minister Boris Johnson has finally announced his resignation as Conservative Party leader, but intends to cling on as leader of the country until the autumn. It follows an extraordinary 48 hours in an extraordinary week in an extraordinary nearly-three-year term for this abject charlatan....

london.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Politics#Conservative Party#Fish#Uk
The Independent

Why did Boris Johnson resign? Timeline of his biggest scandals in No 10

Boris Johnson entered Downing Street for the first time as prime minister on 24 July 2019 and his Number 10 tale has been one of continuing scandal and controversy beyond what the British public has endured in living memory.Within weeks of claiming the top job he put himself on the wrong side of the law by proroguing parliament in order to avoid scrutiny of his Brexit plans – an episode that set the tone for his tumultuous premiership.He spent the next few years stumbling through scandal after scandal, maintaining a few loyal courtiers but alienating ever more of his...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
BBC

Boris Johnson: What does the world make of UK PM's exit?

Boris Johnson's almost three years in Downing Street have included their fair share of turbulent world events: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Covid pandemic and, of course, Brexit to name three. So how is his resignation being seen around the world? Our correspondents give us the views from their regions:
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
BBC

Boris Johnson: The prime minister who broke all the rules

Boris Johnson has defied the normal rules of politics for so long, it is hard to believe he is actually going. Scandals that would have sunk other politicians appeared to have no effect on him. He was always able to bounce back. His gaffes and blunders became part of his brand.
POLITICS
The Independent

Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:09.30amThe pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.09.25amA Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.09.14amBoris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
POLITICS
CNBC

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns after more than 50 MPs quit government

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday after more than 50 members of Parliament resigned from his government within 48 hours. Speaking outside Downing Street, Johnson said that it is "clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and so a new prime minister."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy