The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. In a recent singles match, my 10-footer for a halve stops right on the lip. On my way to the hole, I joke to my opponent, “I suppose you’re not going to give that to me.” He responds, “That’s good.” As I bend down to pick up my ball — within the 10-second limit from my stroke — it falls in the hole for par and a tie. Or did the ironic “concession” negate this and give me a losing bogey? — Brad Swartentruber, Nampa, Idaho.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO