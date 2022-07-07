YVC Ellensburg Learning center

Sixty miles northwest of Yakima in the heart of the William O. Douglas Wilderness lies Bumping Lake: picture north of Rimrock and east of Mount Rainier on the map. Artist, biologist and writer Susan Summit Cyr’s book “Tanum: A Story of Bumping Lake and the William O. Douglas Wilderness,” tells the exciting and memorable story of the area’s human and natural history. (The lake was known to Native peoples by various names, including Tanum, which means “home.”) Cyr has not only rigorously researched her first book, she spends summers at Normandie, the former Bumping Lake Resort’s lodge built in 1933.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO