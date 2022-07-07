YVC Ellensburg Learning center

Martinez Duarte — To Fernando Alonso Espitia Martinez and Kimberly Duarte of Tieton, a daughter, Alaia Espitia Duarte, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:30 a.m. on June 26, 2022. Availa — To Yaritza Misleydi Fernandez Avila of Yakima, a son, Raul Ismael Ortega Fernandez, 7 pounds, 0.9 ounces.
Experienced early birds know what to expect at the semi-annual Friends of the Library book sale at the Yakima Central Library. But woe to the unprepared newbie anticipating an easy haul. The initial crowd of people piling into the library garage for 50-cent books is shoulder to shoulder, elbow to...
Kaden Haffner pitched a two-hitter over seven innings but Colin McBride’s 12 strikeouts lifted Lakeside Recovery’s Babe Ruth team to a 3-2 win over the Yakima Pepsi Beetles in Friday’s nightcap at the Firecracker Wood Bat Classic. The Beetles had the bases loaded in the bottom of...
Two health-care providers have joined Astria Health clinics in the Yakima Valley. Dr. Suzanne Cleland-Zamudio, an ear, nose and throat (ENT) and head and neck surgery specialist, has joined the staff at Astria Health center in Grandview. She worked for the organization from 2016-20 and started seeing patients again in May. She also will be providing services at Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Quilt coordinator Marti Sondgeroth is looking for people to help bring her Yakima Community Quilt project to life. She hopes the completed quilt — an ode to the Central Washington State Fair and the vibrant culture of the Yakima Valley — will become a traveling art piece to be displayed in local businesses and at events like the annual fair.
Though three fires broke out on the Fourth of July, Yakima area fire officials said the holiday weekend was par for the course. Randy Beehler, communications and public affairs director for the city of Yakima, said there were a few fires in Yakima suspected to have been started by fireworks, but nothing significant.
A rough start turned ugly in more ways that one for Yakima Valley on Friday night at Yakima County Stadium. The Pippins were already behind in the second inning, when Ridgefield’s Safea Villaruz-Mauai tried to call for a timeout as Blake Leaverton delivered a pitch. An ensuing conversation between Villaruz-Mauai and Yakima Valley catcher Josh Davis quickly escalated into a benches-clearing brawl.
"Against the Grain" is an eight-song hip-hop album that was released in May by the Yakima-based rapper known as Young Chap. With its unique electronic orchestration and floating vocals, the album is not just special in origin, but sonically as well. The album begins purposefully, but not hastily. Straddling the...
When I first walked into the small brick building in Union Gap, I was hit with an all-too-familiar feeling. Stepping inside That 70s Shop at 3916½ Main St., I was reminded of my grandfather’s house, full of vintage radios and replicas of cars. The music playing over the speakers, the smell and the comforting feeling all contributed to the nostalgia for a time long before I was alive.
Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are starting a series of road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. First up: the Yakama Reservation.
Sixty miles northwest of Yakima in the heart of the William O. Douglas Wilderness lies Bumping Lake: picture north of Rimrock and east of Mount Rainier on the map. Artist, biologist and writer Susan Summit Cyr’s book “Tanum: A Story of Bumping Lake and the William O. Douglas Wilderness,” tells the exciting and memorable story of the area’s human and natural history. (The lake was known to Native peoples by various names, including Tanum, which means “home.”) Cyr has not only rigorously researched her first book, she spends summers at Normandie, the former Bumping Lake Resort’s lodge built in 1933.
Summer is a busy time for residential moves, and two Yakima medical offices have decided it’s the best time for them to change addresses, too. Orthopedics Northwest, along with its physical therapy services, began operating Tuesday, July 5, at its new site in the former Astria Regional hospital annex building at 111 S. 11th Ave.
Scoring five runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Sawtooth Catch at the Firecracker Wood Bat Classic in Saturday’s nightcap. Sawtooth’s starter got two quick outs in the seventh and had a 5-1 lead...
Nothing like a big, crooked inning to turn a series around. Down 1-0 with not much happening at the plate, the Yakima Valley Pippins fixed that in a hurry by erupting for six runs in the sixth inning and cruised to a 7-1 victory over Ridgefield on Saturday at Yakima County Stadium.
Yakima County could see an increase in domestic violence protection orders and related cases with the implementation of a new state law intended to expand protection for survivors, officials say. The changes included in House Bill 1320, passed in 2021, and HB 1901, its companion bill passed in 2022, are...
