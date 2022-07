We mentioned some good news coming for the University Plaza shopping center. At the moment, at least part of it is getting a new roof. Work is taking place at the Stage store on the north end. We don’t know if the work will be extended into the main wing. We do know that the owner, University Plaza Shopping Center Partnership of North Little Rock, recently obtained a $750,000 loan from Arvest Bank, using the shopping center as collateral. We can only assume the loan is for the roof work and perhaps other improvements. We’re always happy when companies make investments in our city.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO