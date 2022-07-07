ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Most Intriguing Celebrities and Entertainers from Texarkana Area

By Mario Garcia
 3 days ago
Texarkana has always been a hot spot when it comes to famous celebrities from television, movies, politicians, musicians, and sports figures. You name it Texarkana has been fortunate to produce some pretty big names in the entertainment industry. When we think about famous people from Texarkana will automatically think...

KTBS

Painting on the Lawn event coming to Texarkana

Texarkana, Texas_ The Texarkana Museums System will be hosting a Painting on the Lawn event this month. Guest Artist, Richard Cramer, will be instructing a red, white and blue themed Shoe and Hat painting for the public to recreate and take home. The event will be July 16, 2022 and starts at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn at the Ace of Clubs House.
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Weekend Entertainment in Texarkana for July 8 & 9

Is going to be a scorcher weekend of high temperatures and some great entertainment. Friday Night Live with artists painting, sculpting, and whatnot on the sidewalks downtown, and some great bands!. LIVE MUSIC. Friday, July 8:. Dueling Pianos at Crossties Downtown. Paul Shafer at Redbone Magic Brewing. Genevieve Allen Duo...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Abbott's lead shrinks against O'Rouke

Abbott, previously leading by 15 points, has narrowed to just 6 points according to poll results from the University of Texas-Austin's Texas Politics Project. According to the poll, 45 percent of Texans surveyed say they favor Abbott over O'Rourke, with 39 percent giving their support to O'Rouke and 10 percent having no strong opinion. Voter registration for the election ends October 11, and election day is November 8.
TEXARKANA, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Fly high, get dirty, and make a splash at Thomas Falls

When it comes time to beat that Texas heat, we are all looking for the most fun way to keep cool, especially when we have to keep the little ones entertained as well. There is a place tucked between Diana and Ore City that is bringing you a unique way to make a splash and have a great COOL time outdoors!
DIANA, TX
txktoday.com

Sbarro Now Open in Texarkana E-Z Mart

Sbarro now has a location open in a Texarkana E-Z Mart. The Texarkana Sbarro is located at 6424 Richmond Rd. with another to soon open at the 700 N. Kings Highway location in Wake Village. Sbarro is an American pizzeria chain that specializes in New York-style pizza sold by the...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

5 Texarkana Restaurants That Have survived The Test Of Time

Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from, but which ones have survived the test of time?. Over the years we have had some great restaurants close and I wanted to find the ones that have made it through thick and thin, those restaurants that have been here through it all. Here is a list of the 5 restaurants in Texarkana that have truly stood the test of time.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

New sawmill to bring jobs to NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A groundbreaking will be happening in celebration of the new Teal-Jones Sawmill that will bring more jobs to the area. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new sawmill will be held on July 11 at 11 a.m. The sawmill will support new jobs, products, workforce development, international development, and increased economic development in northwest Louisiana. Local and state partners who helped secure the project will be in attendance.
PLAIN DEALING, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Margaret Pace earns crown of Ms. Arkansas Senior America

Dr. Margaret Pace, of Magnolia and McNeil, was crowned as Ms. Arkansas Senior America on June 4. She also won the People's Choice Award. She is headed to Hershey, PA in September to compete in the Ms. Senior America Pageant. She will compete against 43 other State Queens in the United States.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Meat Lovers Pizza

Sbarro also offers breakfast pizza and a breakfast stromboli that is out of this world. I had the bacon, egg, and cheese stromboli. Sbarro was ranked 15th in foreign sales among quick-serve fast-casual U.S. companies by QSR Magazine. There used to be a time when the only place where you...
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police locate local man and woman who were reported missing

Carl Jefferson and Debra Nard of Texarkana were found safe on the Texas side of town and informed the officer who found them that they'd been out of town for several days. A neighbor that they had regular contact with had reported them missing after not seeing them for awhile.
TEXARKANA, AR
fourstatesliving.com

Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown Announces Re-election Bid

On Tuesday, June 7, Mayor Allen Brown announced his re-election bid to over 200 supporters at Crossties in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. Introduced by Robin Hickerson and preluded by a video showcasing accomplishments during the past 3½ years, Mayor Brown was enthusiastic about his desire to seek a second term as the mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, AR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

Here Are The Cool Things Going On In Texarkana This Weekend

This is the first weekend of July and the firework shows are in full swing in Texarkana and the surrounding area. 1. Fireworks and The 4th Of July Every fireworks show in and around the Texarkana area is in the story. Have a safe and Happy 4th of July. And here is everything you need to do to keep your pets safe too.
TEXARKANA, TX
