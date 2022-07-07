ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders hire Sandra Douglass-Morgan as team president

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GeqTF_0gY0WOpw00

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new team president and it is former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman Sandra Douglass-Morgan.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained a letter the team sent to its employees making the announcement.

“I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization,” Morgan said in the letter. “I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks.”

Morgan replaces Dan Ventrelle, who was fired by the team in May.

“Let me be clear – I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed,” Morgan said. “I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.”

Morgan is the third woman and third African American to be president of an NFL team. She adds to a history of the Raiders franchise breaking gender and color barriers.

Per the LVRJ:

The Raiders are no stranger to breaking color and gender barriers in the NFL. The team hired Tom Flores, the league’s first Hispanic starting quarterback, as the first Hispanic head coach and hired Art Shell as the first Black head coach of the modern NFL era. The Raiders also made Amy Trask the first female CEO in league history.

