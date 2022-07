If you just can’t wait for the Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” to get underway this year, look up in the skies this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, a “Shark Week”-branded blimp is scheduled to fly over Portland and other Northwest cities. While the East Coast has seen a “Shark Week” blimp before, this is the first time that the West Coast will get its own blimp visits.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO