Orphaned Southern Indiana Kitty is Ready to Find a Forever Home

By Bobby G.
 3 days ago
JAY is our Pet of the Week - he is one of many, many, many cats that need to be adopted at It Takes a Village. JAY is a 3-month-old who was orphaned at around a month old. He has been raised in a foster home (thank you, foster families) that...

