Helena, Mont.– Locations to apply for FEMA assistance will soon be opening in several counties affected by flooding. FEMA will open both Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) and Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs) across Carbon, Park, and Stillwater counties. All locations can help homeowners, renters, and business owners who were affected by June’s severe flooding.

STILLWATER COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO